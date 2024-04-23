Western Cape Education on school library competition

As we celebrate World Book Day today, we are excited to announce the winners of our 2023 school library competition!

The competition was held at the end of last year to celebrate International School Library Month, in partnership with our Education and Library Information Services (EDULIS). The theme for the competition was “#BackOnTrack with School Libraries”, and learners had the opportunity to win R30 000 for their school to spend on school library resources.

For the 2023 competition, there were a number of categories, including a poetry competition for Grades 4 to 7 and 8 to 12, and a poster/drawing competition for Grades 1 to 3 and special needs schools.

Learners were asked to consider specific questions when preparing their entries:

How do school libraries help learners to get #BackOnTrack after the Covid-19 pandemic?

If there is no school library, how would having one help learners get #BackOnTrack?

How would winning school library resources help your school?

We received 190 entries, and are pleased to announce that the following learners have each won their schools R30 000 to spend on library resources:

(Note: listed grades are for 2023)

Schools for Learners with Special Education Needs posters:

Qaid Majiet – Agape Special School (Grade 3)

Mitchell’s Plain, Metro South Education District

Grade 1 – 3 posters:

English: Sibabalwe Kota – Silverlea Primary School (Grade 1)

Silvertown, Athlone, Metro Central Education District

Afrikaans: Shante Smith – Brandenburg Primary School (Grade 2)

Near Porterville, West Coast Education District

Xhosa: Liqhame Tshayiso – Mfuleni Primary School (Grade 2)

Mfuleni, Metro North Education District Grade 4 – 7 poems:

English: Tazkia Schippers – Meadowridge Primary School (Grade 6)

Lentegeur, Metro South Education District

Afrikaans: Tristan Cyster – Groendal Primary School (Grade 7)

Franschhoek, Cape Winelands Education District

Xhosa: Sinoxolo Mcimbi – Dalubuhle Primary School (Grade 7)

Franschhoek, Cape Winelands Education District Grade 8 – 12 poems:

English: Anelisiwe Mengcane – Kwamfundo Secondary School (Grade 10)

Khayelitsha, Metro East Education District

Afrikaans: Emelda Vaas – Bastiaanse Secondary School (Grade 11)

Beaufort West, Eden and Central Karoo Education District

Xhosa: Siyamthanda Mqalo – Masibambisane Secondary School (Grade 11)

Delft, Metro North Education District

We thank all of the learners who took the time to participate in the competition, and the teachers who encouraged their learners to participate and ensured that the entries reached us.

We look forward to seeing how these schools use the additional funds to support their school libraries and improve the reading skills of children in the Western Cape!

