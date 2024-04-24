Roadstead has started selling the owner license for Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s new film “Chime” limited to 999 pcs worldwide

Roadstead SalesSite of Chime Top page Roadstead SalesSite of Chime Detail Owner-License of “Chime" is avairable on Roadstead only 999 pieces worldwide Chime_Poster

JAPAN, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roadstead - Web3 platform managed by Nekojarashi Inc. (Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo) - has launched the simultaneous worldwide sale of owner licenses for “Chime” by Kiyoshi Kurosawa, an official invitation of the 74th Berlin International Film Festival.

https://roadstead.io/brand/chime/sale

What is “Roadstead" ?

Connecting creators and fans through collaborative trading movie contents on a groundbreaking Web3 platform powered by blockchain. We defined the concept as “DVT” (Digital Video Trading). DVT is similar to NFT, but more so, as they allow for rental and stanning in addition to resale.

*For more information of "Roadstead" concept, please see the attached document.

“Chime” overview

Director/Screenplay: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Produced and All Rights Reserved by: Roadstead 2024

45min. / 4K / 2ch /English Subtitle

Functions of DVT available to the Owners of “Chime”

Resale

Owners can freely set and sell the price of their content. Once a sale is completed, the rights holder receives a predetermined percentage of the proceeds, with the reseller earning the remaining amount. 50% of the resale price in the case of "Chime".

Rental

Owners can rent their content for a fee.

In the case of ““Chime””, the owner revenue:10% of the rental price / Minimum rental price: 3 US dollars

Stanning

Owners can spread the word about their favorite films or creators by playing their content on Roadstead and offering it to third parties for free.

Detail of sales

Price: approx. 99 US dollars (14,850 JPY)

Sales period ends: 11:59pm, 11 May 2024 (JST).

*However, sales will cease when the total number of units sold worldwide reaches 999.

Purchase benefits;

(1) “Chime” making-of documentary (63 mins.) Director: Kim Yoon-Soo

(2) Digital poster of “Chime”

The special offer will be distributed to purchasers free of charge on Roadstead.

Secondary use (resale, rental and stanning, as below ) start date: 13 May 2024, from 00:00 am (JST), including the original film “Chime” and purchase benefits (1) and (2).

Nekojarashi Inc.

Head office: 4-4-12 Tsukiji, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

CEO: Misaki Kawamura

Business activities: IT cloud services

HP: https://nekojarashi.com/

Roadstead “Chime” website / social network

https://roadstead.io/“Chime”

Enquiries about screening of “Chime”

https://forms.gle/Boo3Dg3pX9LrnttK9