Let's Talk: Mental Health in Color Documentary Premieres with Support from Atlanta's Dynasty Jewelry and Loan
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynasty Jewelry and Loan, a long-standing Atlanta-based business led by president Ben Levinson, is proud to announce its involvement in the new docuseries Let's Talk: Mental Health in Color, which will premiere on April 26, 2024.
The first episode is hosted by Dr. Jeffrey Gardere, known for his contributions to FOX, CNN, MSNBC, and more. Delving into the enduring impacts of unaddressed childhood trauma, the documentary explores the diverse experiences and challenges faced in communities of color regarding mental health. It features powerful personal stories and expert insights that aim to destigmatize mental health issues while fostering a more inclusive dialogue. This compelling film is part of a broader initiative to elevate awareness, coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Month in May.
As an executive producer for the film, Ben Levinson is committed to leveraging Dynasty’s platform and resources to support important causes that impact the community. "Mental health touches every one of us, yet all too often, it goes unnoticed and unaddressed," said Ben Levinson, president of Dynasty Jewelry and Loan. "With this documentary, we hope to start meaningful conversations and encourage individuals to seek help without fear of judgment."
The documentary's inaugural episode, a preview of forthcoming installments, premieres April 26th on Amazon Prime Video, Verizon Fios, Xfinity, and other platforms. Filmmaker Camille Janiffa Bradshaw, committed to spotlighting mental health challenges within communities of color, aims to foster discussions that normalize therapy as essential healthcare, dismantle stigmas, and inspire young people to embrace greater participation in the behavioral health field.
Dynasty Jewelry and Loan welcomes everyone across all communities to support this critical initiative. Together, we can break the stigma surrounding mental health and build a more supportive environment for everyone.
For more information on Let's Talk: Mental Health in Color visit https://www.imdb.com/title/tt15255792/
About Dynasty Jewelry and Loan
Dynasty Jewelry and Loan has been a trusted Norcross, GA, community member for over 35 years, offering a wide range of pawn services focusing on luxury goods, jewelry, and exceptional customer service. Dynasty not only commits to excellence in service but also actively supports community initiatives aimed at making a positive social impact. For more information, please visit dynastypawn.com.
