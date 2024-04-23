GOLINE SA Partners with PowerDMARC to Streamline Domain Security for Swiss Clients
GOLINE SA and PowerDMARC join forces to bring advanced email authentication and domain security solutions to protect customers in Switzerland.MIDDLETOWN, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GOLINE SA, a prominent logistics and supply chain IT services provider based in Switzerland, proudly announces its successful partnership with PowerDMARC, a leading provider of email authentication and domain security solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing email security and combating phishing attacks for GOLINE SA's esteemed clientele in Switzerland and beyond.
In an era where email fraud, phishing, and domain abuse pose grave threats to organizations, GOLINE SA sought a reliable partner to simplify the implementation and management of complex email authentication protocols. PowerDMARC emerged as the ideal solution, offering robust capabilities and unparalleled customer support.
Through PowerDMARC's cloud-based platform, GOLINE SA customers were empowered to automate the setup of DMARC, SPF, and DKIM protocols swiftly and efficiently. The seamless transition to DMARC enforcement policies ensured enhanced protection against cyber threats without compromising email deliverability.
Paolo Caparrelli, Managing Director of GOLINE SA, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership, emphasizing the invaluable benefits experienced by clients. "Our collaboration with PowerDMARC has revolutionized email security for our customers," remarked Caparrelli. "With enhanced security measures, improved deliverability, and comprehensive visibility over email activities, our clients can operate with confidence and compliance."
Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC, also shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to collaborate with GOLINE SA in their mission to strengthen email security for Swiss businesses. Together, we are empowering organizations to combat evolving email threats and safeguard their domain names effectively."
For organizations aspiring to elevate their MSP journey and fortify their email security posture, PowerDMARC offers a comprehensive suite of domain security solutions. Interested parties are encouraged to explore the benefits of PowerDMARC's MSP partner program and take proactive steps toward safeguarding their digital infrastructure.
About GOLINE SA
GOLINE SA is a dynamic IT service provider dedicated to fostering the growth of modern, innovative businesses by prioritizing talent and ingenuity in crafting tailored solutions. Our expertise lies in developing software for logistics platforms integral to the distribution chain of fresh products. Specializing in networking, virtualization, and security, GOLINE SA provides consultancy in systems engineering, CRM, Cloud, and more.
Media Contact
Address: Via Croce Campagna 2, 6855 Stabio, Svizzera
Phone: +41 91 260 76 50
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. PowerDMARC helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks.
The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with whitelabeling capabilities. PowerDMARC has 7000+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 Certified.
Ahona Rudra
PowerDMARC
+1 217-650-7167
marketing@powerdmarc.com
