New PayProp feature will help provide proof in arrears eviction cases

Innovative new communications log feature promises to make it easier to gather evidence for arrears disputes and court cases.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- An innovative new communications log feature has been added to PayProp, a leading trust accounting and automated rental payment solution. It promises to make it easier to gather evidence for arrears disputes and court cases.The feature records every email sent from the PayProp platform, including automated tenant invoices, ACH debit confirmations, payment receipts, arrears reminders, and tenant statements. The log shows a copy of the email, whether it could be delivered to the recipient’s inbox, whether it was opened, when, and how many times.BANK INTEGRATION BRINGS BENEFITSThanks to PayProp's bank integration , the financial information held on the platform always reflects the money held in the business trust account, which means the figures in client emails are always correct at the time of sending. As a result, the information in the new communications log, combined with information held in PayProp’s existing audit log, gives property managers a complete picture of a tenant’s indebtedness and response to rental invoices and arrears reminders. This data can then be used in arrears disputes or if a court case is necessary to recover unpaid rent.The communications log is the latest in a long line of ongoing enhancements to PayProp’s award-winning platform, and comes at no additional cost to PayProp-powered businesses.PROOF PROVIDED Samantha Ferreira , Head of Client Services at PayProp North America said: “We know property managers and landlords are worried about tenant affordability in light of the high cost of living. That’s part of the reason why our development team has been so focused on getting this feature ready.“Armed with the new communications log, along with our existing audit log and suite of reports, property managers will be able to clearly demonstrate to a tenant when they were asked to pay the rent, when they opened the email, how much they needed to pay, when payment reminders were sent, and how much rent was paid. The hope is, with this weight of evidence, PayProp-powered businesses can help their landlords resolve disputes and avoid going to court for arrears evictions.REASSURANCE FOR LANDLORDS“The fact that property managers now have the ability to track all of this in real time should also reassure landlords that their investment is safe when their property is fully managed by businesses using PayProp.”ABOUT PAYPROPPayProp is an automated rental payment and reconciliation platform for the property management industry. Launched in 2004, the company has grown quickly to become a leading processor of rental payments for residential properties, and today serves a large and diverse customer base of property professionals, processing $2.7bn in rental payments annually. The platform sets the standard for speed and accuracy of payments as well as cost and payment status transparency, offering customers complete transactional control and regulatory compliance.On December 4, 2023, PayProp and Reapit announced that the two companies were merging. The combined company will offer clients the opportunity to have a single provider that delivers capabilities across sales, property management, and trust account management.Learn more at www.payprop.com and subscribe to the monthly PayProp Insights for news and analysis on the residential rental market.

