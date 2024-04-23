Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,356 in the last 365 days.

General election: What makes a successful communications strategy?

From attacking opposition policies to rebutting opposition attacks, selling key messages to voters and shaping media narratives, general election campaigns can be won or lost on the success of a communications strategy. 

So how do the parties design and deliver their approach to the media, or to communicating beyond the media? How different are the approaches needed for print, broadcast and online? Are the challenges different for the Conservatives and Labour? What are the key moments and potential turning points in a campaign? And what happens when an unexpected event, gaffe or story threatens to derail a general election campaign?

To examine how Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are communicating with the electorate as the general election approaches, and to explore the lessons of previous campaigns, the Institute for Government has brought together people who have led communications strategies for government and the opposition, and shaped the BBC’s election coverage.

  • Lee Cain, Downing Street Director of Communications (201920)
  • James Schneider, Head of Strategic Communications for the Labour Party (201620)
  • Katy Searle, Head of BBC Westminster (201720) and Executive Editor of BBC Politics (202022)

Follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @ifgevents and join the conversation using #IfGgeneralelection.
 

You just read:

General election: What makes a successful communications strategy?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more