CT Travel Group Celebrates 35 Years in Business
CT Travel Business Travel celebrates 35 years, evolving from a humble beginning to a global leader in business travel.
Many of our clients who joined us at the very beginning are still choosing us as their travel partner, which is a testament to the excellent service we are known for within the industry.”TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month marks a milestone for CT Travel Group who celebrate 35 years in business within the travel industry. It is an extraordinary tale of a local Tunbridge Wells businessman, starting from humble high street beginnings in 1988, building up an independent, thriving business to become a true success story.
CEO and Founder Mark Kempster began his journey selling adventure holidays and theatre evenings before he identified a gap in the market for the business travel management needs for many of his leisure clients, subsequently forming CT Business Travel. Today, this thriving TMC takes pride in being large enough to be commercially competitive on a global scale and small enough to offer a hands-on, personable service.
Now with three corporate brands under the CT Travel Group umbrella, the travel specialists offer 360-degree travel solutions across the business sector. Its Trade Missions department was established in 2005, enabling businesses to expand their global reach and facilitate overseas trade with new countries. As the business continued to grow, a dedicated Groups, Conferences and Incentives department was formed in 2008, providing everything from large-scale conferences to once-in-a-lifetime incentive trips.
Like most independent businesses, CT Business Travel weathered a challenging landscape during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, but has returned to pre-pandemic trading levels and is going from strength to strength, with a significant influx of both new clients and new hires, and a turnover of £43m in 2023/24.
Mark Kempster, CEO & Founder of CT Travel Group, reflects, “As we approach the end of our 35th year of trading, we celebrate a significant milestone in our company history. I am extremely proud that many of our clients who joined us at the very beginning are still choosing us as their travel partner, which is a testament to the excellent service we are known for within the industry. I am confident that we will continue our upward trajectory and solidify our position as a leading travel management company. Our clients and employees trust us to deliver success, and that is exactly what we will continue to do. We have ambitious plans, and I am excited about what the future of the group looks like.”
