K-5 EGLE Earth Day poster contest winners announced

The 2024 Earth Day poster contest judges had a very difficult time deciding upon winning posters. The contest, which is for kindergarten through fifth grade students, received 286 stunning entries. Posters entered in the contest came from all over the state. Many of the judges said they were awed at the skill, talent, and creativity of these K-5th grade students.

Earth Day 2024

The students had to address several requirements with their poster. The content must be Michigan-themed and needed to include wildlife, plants, land, or freshwater ecosystems native to Michigan. Then, schools held their own contest to choose the top three posters per grade (K-5). The schools entered these posters in the EGLE Earth Day contest. Judges were instructed to base their decisions on the student’s creative use of native Michigan wildlife, plants, land, or freshwater ecosystems and environmental concerns. Additionally, one poster per grade was selected as the best for addressing drinking water issues. The posters were selected in celebration of the Safe Drinking Water Act, which was enacted 50 years ago in 1974.

The winning posters came from schools in Petoskey, Rochester Hills, Grosse Pointe, Lansing, Lake Orion, Adrian, Belmont, Haslett, Muskegon, Midland, and Concord. All winning posters can be viewed on the Earth Day webpage.

The poster contest was sponsored by Meijer and the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at Michigan State University.

