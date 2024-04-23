MarcoPolo700 Foundation Introduces Blockchain Token for High School Digital Art Competition Metaverse
The Foundation is leveraging blockchain and metaverse technology to encourage more engagement and lucrative benefits for sponsors at the digital art competition
This novel approach marks a significant departure from traditional competition structures, offering participants unprecedented opportunities for engagement and rewards.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MarcoPolo700 Foundation is proud to announce a groundbreaking initiative that merges cutting-edge technology with artistic expression: the introduction of a blockchain token for our first high school digital art competition. This innovative approach not only enhances the competition experience but also serves as a dynamic vehicle for sponsors and supporters of the Foundation.
— Kevin Adeson, CEO MarcoPolo700 Foundation
At the heart of this initiative is the integration of a digital currency, which will revolutionize the way participants engage with the platform. Through our bespoke token system, participants will be incentivized to sign up as teams, complete tasks and actively participate throughout the entire process. The platform rewards those teams that show consistent and strong efforts which reflects the values of the Foundation of fostering inclusive educational environments. The Foundation’s CEO, Kevin Adeson, is very excited to announce that: “This novel approach marks a significant departure from traditional competition structures, offering participants unprecedented opportunities for engagement and rewards.” He further adds that he’s personally very interested in modern blockchain and AI technologies and very proud that the Foundation is making the leap using these latest technologies.
One of the most exciting aspects of this initiative is the utilization of cryptocurrency as the primary prize payout for the competition winner. By awarding the prize in the form of cryptocurrency, we are not only embracing emerging technologies but also providing winners with a valuable and forward-thinking reward that gives them greater flexibility as to how the prize will be used. The Foundation explained that the participants will be able to access a digital marketplace where the currency can be swapped for real life prices giving them the ability to choose a reward that is meaningful to them.
The MarcoPolo700 Foundation is proud to pioneer this groundbreaking approach, which has never before been utilized in this type of setting.
In addition to the introduction of our blockchain token system, we are thrilled to announce that the competition will take place in a cutting-edge metaverse environment. This virtual space, purpose-built for the MarcoPolo700 Foundation, will allow students to collaborate seamlessly as they prepare their competition entries. We are grateful to OnchainLabs, a pioneering technology company based in Switzerland, for their invaluable partnership in creating this immersive and accessible metaverse experience. “We believe that by embracing innovation, we can inspire creativity and foster the next generation of digital artists and we are proud to partner with MarcoPolo700 for such a meaningful initiative”, says Pedro Barrera, CTO at OnchainLabs.
The MarcoPolo700 Foundation remains committed to empowering young artists and fostering creativity through innovative initiatives. We invite high school students from around the world to join us on this exciting journey and showcase their talent in the digital art competition of the future.
The competition will launch in summer this year and the token will already become available by the end of May as the foundation slowly gears up for the big launch of the metaverse.
Students and Teachers who are interested in the high school digital arts competition can already pre-register on MarcoPolo700’s website www.marcopolo700.org
