CSAV Systems Hosts Ribbon Cutting Event in Honor of Office Expansion
Celebrating Growth: Unveiling New Facilities and Advanced Resources at Colts Neck
We are fortunate to have a fantastic group of motivated individuals on our team who are enthusiastic about our ongoing development and growing our connections with clients.”COLTS NECK, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leader in the commercial audiovisual sector, CSAV Systems proudly opened a second office on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, during its Ribbon ribbon-cutting ceremony. The CSAV Systems' expansion and success are accommodated by the new Administrative Offices, which also provide increased opportunities and resources for team members. A cutting-edge boardroom located in the Administrative Offices can be used as a Demo Space to help clients comprehend the utility and user-friendliness of AV technology in a conference room environment.
"The Tech Center," located at 283 NJ-34, Colts Neck, NJ, is occupied by CSAV Systems in addition to the company's new administrative offices at 295 NJ-34. President Glen J. Dalakian attributes the company's remarkable expansion to Team CSAV and its clientele. "We are fortunate to have a fantastic group of motivated individuals on our team who are enthusiastic about our ongoing development and growing our connections with clients. The success of each of them is essential to the success of CSAV, and we are grateful for their unwavering support."
At the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, CSAV Systems and the Colts Neck Business Association (CNBA) teamed to offer a business card exchange. About 50 people attended this well-attended networking event. The guests were given tours of CSAV Systems' new office premises and enjoyed an evening of networking and refreshments. To view a recap of the event, click here!
CSAV Systems offers a range of solutions for organizations in New Jersey, New York, and other states, including custom design and installation, AV integration, support, and service coverage agreements. They provide professional sound, video, and teleconferencing systems of the highest caliber, dependable, and user-friendly to several prominent clients, including corporate buildings, conference centers, hospitals, houses of worship, courtrooms, and more. Call 732-577-0077 or email info@csavsystems.com for additional information.
