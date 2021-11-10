HOOD SERVICES 24 SAVES NEW YORK TRI-STATE RESTAURANT BUSINESSES THROUGH EXHAUST FAN REPAIRS
LOCAL COMPANY SERVICES 70+ RESTAURANTS PER WEEK TO KEEP RESTAURANTS UP AND RUNNING DESPITE PANDEMIC
Since March 2020, the company has serviced over 4,500 exhaust fans, including over 850 that were forced to close for repairs.”AVENEL, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The last 19 months have been exhausting for restaurant owners in the New York tri-state area, but it hasn’t been exhaust-full. Hood Services 24, the leading commercial kitchen ventilation company specializing in repairs and installations in the tri-state area, has saved restaurant owners thousands of dollars by specializing in emergency 24/7 kitchen hood and exhaust fan services.
Hood Services 24 ensures 70+ restaurants per week get back to being operational as quickly as possible. The only company in New Jersey that stocks all sizes of fan motors and exhaust fans, Hood Services 24 is able to get restaurant owners back up and running within two hours – compared to weeks from alternative service companies – saving restaurants from long-term financial damage.
Since March 2020, the company has serviced over 4,500 exhaust fans, including over 850 that were forced to close for repairs.
“Hood Services 24 is proud to support New York tri-state restaurant owners and ensure their exhaust fans and kitchen hoods aren’t a knockout blow for businesses,” said Micheal Ellersick, Owner of Hood Services 24. “I grew up in the restaurant industry and worked at a restaurant myself for 25 years, so I have a lot of compassion for what business owners have had to face over the last 2 years.”
Since restaurants have food cooking on a consistent basis, one of the most essential elements inside the restaurant is the exhaust fan, which helps cleanse the air of smoke, moisture, and carbon monoxide. A sudden malfunction is a safety hazard and, oftentimes, ends in business closure.
ABOUT HOOD SERVICES 24
Hood Services 24 is the leading commercial kitchen ventilation company specializing in repairs and installations, servicing customers in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut seven days a week. Certified and NFPA 96 compliant, Hood Services 24 is the only company in the northeast United States that stocks all sizes of fan motors and exhaust fans. It provides commercial kitchen hood installations, kitchen hood repairs, kitchen exhaust fan repairs and replacements, and makeup air unit repairs and replacements. Visit hoodservices24.com for more information.
