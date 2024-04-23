Roofing Repair & Replacement Redefined By Pro Roofing Inc, 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award Winner From Moncton
EINPresswire.com/ -- Any business is created to solve a problem. Poorly installed roofs are always a burden for people. It affects them in almost all areas of their life. Pro Roofing Inc. is established with the motto of being the best place for people to count on for repair and replacement of their roofs the right way. They see this as one of the big problems in the industry and still don't have a proper solution. Being a company that has just crossed over a decade of service in the residential renovation industry, they are able to deliver the best roofs and its repairs which is because they don't cut corners. Instead, they add layers of extra protection to increase the durability of the roof.
Pro Roofing Inc is felicitated with the 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Award of Excellence for their dedication and commitment in service. They are handpicked by the serious 50-Point Inspection of the firm that considers every aspect of a business to name it the best. Upon receiving the award, they mentioned, “ Our ultimate goal of helping people in their roofing needs by providing an affordable solution has helped us achieve this feat. We are extremely happy about it and look forward to more in the future!”
Promise Of Pro Roofing Inc!
Pro Roofing Inc always wanted to keep up their words and have always done it over their years of service which helped them to be one of the most preferred roofing companies of the region,
Top Quality Products: Choosing the best roofing material is mandatory to fix the quality roof for a construction. Pro Roofing Inc is very particular in the context and always chooses the best in the industry according to the preferences of their clients. Each roof they lay is meticulously placed to withstand the harsh Atlantic Canadian climate.
All Done To Code: Consciousness of code is very important in the roofing industry. Hence, Pro Roofing Inc always gives extra concentration to this aspect in all the roof repairs & installations they undertake and make sure they are 100% up to code which ensures safer and more durable roof installation.
Factory Specs: Following the factory installation specification can keep the roofs away from most of the common problems on roofs. Hence, Pro Roofing Inc strictly relies on the directions and adds all recommended layers of roof protection on top of the standard installation.
Lifetime Warranty: Providing warranty and being open to claim it is another important perk of choosing Pro Roofing Inc. Since, all of their roofs are installed according to factory standards, their selected roofing products are guaranteed for 30 years.
Seasoned Installers: Each of the individuals in their team is highly trained enough to fix the perfect roof irrespective of the size of the property. They are seasoned and understand the particular needs of their clients and make sure every detail of roof repair & installation is taken care of.
One of the recent customers of Pro Roofing Inc, Barry Boyle wrote the below mentioned on Google Reviews:
He said, “I am quite happy with the original roofing job...however I determined after the first winter that I needed some 'ice breakers' installed along the back roof. Snow was 'avalanching' off the back. Contacted pro roofing early in the spring the next year to request it be done Despite assurances I was 'on their list' & it would be done no one ever showed up. Immediately, received a call with apologies. Representative advised ice breakers being ordered & copied email of order to me as confirmation, updating to 4 stars pending installation. Then, ice breakers were installed within days of 1st update. Very happy.”
Commercial and residential roofing, roof repair, replacement, installation, new roofs and re-roofing asphalt shingle, synthetic tile & metal roofing are some of the important services offered by Pro Roofing Inc. They also provide free estimates for the convenience of their customers. The company values the opinions of their customers and goes the extra mile for their clients and do things the right way. Over the years, ProRoofing has been trusted by some of the largest building supply centres such as Kent & Home Depot to install roofs for their customers. Today, we continue to serve the Greater Moncton area residents as well as the surrounding communities.
Corey Babineau
