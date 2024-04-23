Eagle High School Percussion Students Clinch Title as Percussion Scholastic Concert A Class World Champions
We are incredibly proud of their accomplishment and the positive representation they bring to our school and community.”MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle High School's winter percussion ensemble has achieved a monumental feat by securing the title of Percussion Scholastic Concert A Class World Champions! This remarkable accomplishment underscores the exceptional talent and dedication demonstrated by the entire percussion team.
— Susan McInerney, Principal of Eagle High School
In a display of unparalleled skill and artistry, Eagle High Percussion students have risen to the top of their class on the world stage. Their awe-inspiring performance captivated audiences and judges alike, earning them the prestigious title of World Champions.
"Rob Sullens and TJ Eriksen and our Eagle High Percussion students have showcased the true essence of excellence and commitment," said Susan McInerney, Principal of Eagle High School. "Their hard work, passion, and perseverance have culminated in this remarkable achievement. We are incredibly proud of their accomplishment and the positive representation they bring to our school and community."
Throughout the rigorous journey to the championship, Rob Sullens and TJ Eriksen have demonstrated exceptional leadership and mentorship, guiding the students towards their ultimate goal with unwavering dedication. Their vision, expertise, and tireless efforts have been instrumental in shaping the students into world-class performers.
"This victory is a testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence by our percussion team," expressed TJ Eriksen. "I am immensely proud of each and every student for their dedication, talent, and teamwork. Being crowned World Champions is an extraordinary accomplishment and a testament to their hard work and passion for percussion."
Eagle High School extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Eagle High percussion students, phenomenal EHS Band parent support team, band director T. J. Eriksen, percussion director Rob Sullens, and percussion staff members Sean Mullarkey and Luis Manjarrez for their outstanding achievement. Their commitment to musical excellence serves as an inspiration to all and solidifies their place among the elite in the world of percussion. To learn more about Eagle High School or to contribute directly to the band for expenses such as travel, equipment, and more, please visit the Eagle High School Band website.
EHS Percussion Ensemble