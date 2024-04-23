Governor Mills Signs Supplemental Budget

April 22, 2024

Governor Janet Mills announced today that she has signed into law the supplemental budget proposal passed by the Legislature last week.

The proposal funds important public safety and mental health initiatives, strengthens storm response and recovery efforts, and addresses urgent challenges, like housing, education, health care, child protection, the opioid epidemic, and more.

“This budget makes vital investments in things Maine people need right now – like storm relief, mental health services, child care, housing, and much more,” said Governor Mills. “It is the product of a lot of discussion and negotiation, and while we will need to keep a close eye on the budget next year in light of flattening revenues, this budget takes important steps forward to address our state’s most pressing problems.”

Read a detailed summary of initiatives in the supplemental budget (PDF).

The supplemental budget builds on the historic biennial budget signed by Governor Mills in 2023 that created a paid family and medical leave program in Maine, modernized Maine’s business incentive program, and made transformational investments in housing, child care, health care, and education.

The supplemental budget represents $127.4 million in appropriations and would result in a $10.47 billion budget. The current budget is $10.34 billion, including more than $285 million in tax relief per year.