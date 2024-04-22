One-Month Recovery Snapshot: More Than 338 Households Helped, More Than $1.45 Million in Support

One month after President Joe Biden signed a federal disaster declaration for storm-impacted Maine, FEMA has provided survivors with more than $1.45 million in federal disaster assistance. The work is just beginning. It is a mission closely shared with the state of Maine, state and national nonprofits, voluntary agencies, and faith-based organizations.

As of April 22, FEMA has approved nearly $1,365,000 to help homeowners and renters with temporary housing, home repairs and personal property in Cumberland, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Waldo, Washington and York counties following the January 9-13 storms. FEMA has also provided more than $85,700 to help survivors with storm-related necessities like childcare, storage, disaster medical and dental expenses, and cleaning supplies.

“Everyone’s recovery from a disaster is a personal, unique experience. We at FEMA will continue to help survivors in any way we can. Mainers who were impacted by the January storms are making great strides towards recovery as federal, state, local, faith-based and volunteer organizations provide ongoing assistance,” said FEMA’s Federal Coordinating Officer, Bob Fogel.

FEMA home inspectors have completed more than 520 inspections, pushing more applications forward for review.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance specialists have knocked on 15,257 doors, interacting with more than 5,781 individuals, in an undertaking to meet survivors where they are, helping them to apply for assistance and answer questions about the assistance.

FEMA continues to ensure federal support is available to all affected communities, including people with disabilities, Limited English Proficiency (LEP), and those in underserved populations.

There are several ways to apply for FEMA assistance before the May 20, 2024 deadline:

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. There are currently Disaster Recovery Centers in Cumberland, Hancock, York and Washington counties to provide one-on-one assistance. To find the closest center to you, visit fema.gov/drc.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Help is available in most languages. The Helpline is available daily from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET.

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov (also in Spanish).

Download the FEMA mobile app (also in Spanish), available at Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.