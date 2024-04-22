President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for the Hoopa Valley Tribe

WASHINGTON ­– FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance is available to the Hoopa Valley Tribe to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by a severe winter storm from Jan. 30-31, 2024.

Public Assistance federal funding is available to the Tribal Nation and eligible non-profit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe winter storm.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Andrew F. Grant has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.