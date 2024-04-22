Record attendance for LTSS Alumni Day

On Thursday, April 18, Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary of Lenoir Rhyne University hosted its fourth annual Day of Giving and the seminary’s annual Alumni Day with the event’s largest attendance since 2015.

Alumni Day allows seminary graduates to join faculty, classmates and friends for a day of activities and togetherness on the LTSS campus in Columbia, South Carolina. This year’s event – the last to be held in Columbia before the seminary relocates to the Lenoir-Rhyne campus in Hickory, North Carolina – drew almost 200 alumni, more than tripling the attendance in 2023.

“Alumni Day reminds all of us in the LTSS community of the deep love our students and graduates have for this place and the formative experiences they’ve had in seminary,” said the Rev. Dr. Chad Rimmer, rector and dean. “The level of engagement this year also reveals that the mission of LTSS is strong even as we make this pilgrimage to our new location.”

The day’s program of events started with the annual Yost Lecture, delivered by the Rev. Dr. Jacquelyn Grant, founder of the Center for Black Women in Church and Society at the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, Georgia, and author of “White Women's Christ and Black Women's Jesus: Feminist Christology and Womanist Response.”

Those in attendance then took part in a Holy Eucharist service led by Bishop Kevin Strickland ’08, of the Southern Synod, and the presentation of the Bedenbaugh Award to The Rev. Susan Crowell '95. The afternoon featured a barbecue lunch on the quad – under blue and sunny skies.

After lunch, attendees gathered again in Christ Chapel for “Legacy of Love: Honoring the Past, Investing in the Future,” a program that included recognition of alumni celebrating milestone reunions, as well as a discussion about the seminary’s planned move to Hickory in January 2025.

The Day of Giving set another record, exceeding its goal of 100 donors contributing to the seminary in honor of the day with 147 donors giving $92,055 and breaking the 2023 donation record of $76,040 from 120 donors.

“The day was a success in every way,” said Liz Cox, assistant vice president for development. “We had a beautiful day with a record number of alumni coming together to celebrate and show their love for LTSS and to play a role in ensuring future students will have those opportunities to grow in their faith and share God’s love with others.”