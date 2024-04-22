On Earth Day, Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom Dedicate First New State Park in a Decade

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Dos Rios, California’s newest state park since 2014, is set to open in June.

MODESTO – California will soon have its first new state park since 2014.

On Earth Day, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom helped dedicate the new state park, Dos Rios, just 8 miles west of Modesto in the Central Valley. The new state park is set to open on June 12, which coincides with the Third Annual State Parks Week.

The approximately 1,600-acre Dos Rios property is the largest public-private floodplain restoration project in California to restore habitat for threatened and endangered wildlife at the Tuolumne and San Joaquin Rivers. This is one of many projects across the state that will help California achieve its historic new nature-based solutions targets announced earlier today. The targets call for harnessing millions of acres of the state’s lands to combat the climate crisis.

“There’s no better way to spend Earth Day than celebrating California’s first new state park in nearly a decade. The Golden State’s natural beauty is unmatched and we’re laser-focused on ensuring every Californian can enjoy these spaces,” said Governor Newsom. “And the benefits don’t just stop at recreation – this park is a key asset to fighting the climate crisis, home to the state’s largest floodplain restoration project. We’re not just protecting these spaces, we’re restoring them for future generations.”

Governor Newsom at new state park, Dos Rios, in the Central Valley.

As a state park, Dos Rios will offer Californians opportunities to improve their mental, physical, and social well-being. Thanks to a partnership between California State Parks and the California Conservation Corps, visitors will be able to hike some areas of the property and enjoy newly built picnic tables and ramadas for the June opening. Planning is ongoing for greater river access for swimming, angling, boating, and other water sports, along with trails for bicycling and other outdoor recreation activities.

“Earth Day is always such a beautiful reminder that our planet is a shared space and its health and future are dependent on our individual and communal commitment to restoration and regeneration,” said First Partner Siebel Newsom. “Being in the heart of the Golden State at the site of our new state park— a place designed through partnership — was such a fitting way to spend Earth Day.”

First Partner Siebel Newsom at new state park, Dos Rios, in the Central Valley.

“The vision for Dos Rios is a journey into the past, revealing a lush Central Valley and a local escape – adjacent to two rivers and a wildlife refuge,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “State Parks is committed to ensuring access for all Californians as we collaboratively craft this park alongside the public, tribal partners, and stakeholders for a healthier natural environment close to home.”

In partnership with the nonprofit River Partners, the restoration of Dos Rios was a 10-year, $40 million project from 11 different funding sources from the public and private sectors.

Images from Dos Rios, the newest state park.

“Dos Rios Ranch becoming a State Park is a leap forward in California’s and Governor Newsom’s bold vision for a vibrant, resilient future,” said River Partners President Julie Rentner. “This ‘park of the future’ connects underserved Central Valley communities with an actionable model of scalable multi-benefit water solutions, where restored floodplains support water resilience for a hotter, drier future and flood safety for the nation’s most imperiled communities—all while bringing back wildlife from the brink of extinction.”

As part of the planning process, the official name and park classification of Dos Rios will be determined by the California State Park and Recreation Commission soon. State Parks will be providing more updates about the opening of Dos Rios in the weeks to come.

