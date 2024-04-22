Global Entry Enrollment Event Coming to Clinton National Airport

LITTLE ROCK, AR.— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers will host a five-day Global Entry enrollment event at Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, AR. for individuals who have been conditionally approved to complete the interview portion of this trusted traveler program.

A Customs and Border Protection officer processes a Global Entry applicant (file)

All conditionally approved Global Entry applicants can schedule for this event from their Trusted Traveler Portal (TTP) account by selecting the regional enrollment location as “LITTLE ROCK ENROLLMENT EVENT.”

The following are dates, times, and location of the enrollment event.

Little Rock Global Entry Enrollment Event

May 11-15, 2024 by appointment at Clinton National Airport Terminal

* Located on the second floor, near the Riverbend Grill and the TSA checkpoint.

Global Entry is one of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler programs. It provides modified screening for pre-approved members, improves security by being more efficient during screenings, and facilitates legitimate trade and travel. Global Entry has more than 10 million members and is utilized at land, air, and seaports of entry into the United States and at preclearance locations around the world. Successful Global Entry applicants will also benefit from the TSA PreCheck® program.

Travelers must be pre-approved for all Trusted Traveler programs, including Global Entry. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and complete an in-person interview before enrollment. For more information on Global Entry, visit https://ttp.dhs.gov/.

About Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport is Arkansas’s largest commercial service airport, with more than two million passengers annually. Little Rock’s airport hosts six airlines with dozens of daily departures and nonstop service to 16 destinations. For more information on nonstop flights, visit ClintonAirport.com.