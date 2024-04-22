Kayla’s HOPE Day of Action Urges Funding for Life-saving Suicide Prevention Barriers on University of Minnesota Campus
Kayla Gaebel, a 29-year-old mother of two who died by suicide on the Washington Avenue Bridge on the University of Minnesota campus
SAVE Executive Director Erich Mische presents to members of Kayla's HOPE on Thursday, April 4, at the SAVE office in Bloomington, Minn.
Kayla’s HOPE Day of Action at the MN State Capitol seeks legislative support for the installation of suicide prevention barriers on the Washington Ave Bridge.BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT:
Kayla’s HOPE Day of Action at the Minnesota State Capitol, supported by SAVE - Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, seeks legislative approval for a bonding bill to support the University of Minnesota’s Higher Education Asset Preservation and Replacement (HEAPR) request. As part of that request, Kayla’s Hope is asking legislators to include a firm commitment from the institution to include best-practices suicide prevention barriers and deterrents in their construction plans.
WHY:
Kayla Gaebel was a 29-year-old mother of two and former University of Minnesota student who, in November, died by suicide on the Washington Avenue Bridge on the University of Minnesota campus. According to the Hennepin County Water Patrol, in 2023, most Hennepin County bridge deaths involved this site. Together, Kayla’s mother, MJ Weiss, Kayla’s godmother, Gina Morgan, suicide loss survivor Brittani Senser, SAVE, and others have established Kayla’s HOPE – an effort in collaboration with the University of Minnesota and state legislators to secure HEAPR funds that will ensure the construction of suicide prevention barriers. A key part of the HEAPR request is $15 million for improvements and renovations to the structure. Studies have shown that suicide deaths at a site decrease significantly following the installation of these barriers. Not only do barriers interrupt a plan to attempt suicide, but they also allow more time for emergency responders to intervene.
WHO:
A press conference with remarks from Kayla’s mother, MJ Weiss, SAVE Executive Director Erich Mische, and others will be held in State Capitol Room B971, 3-3:30 pm
WHEN:
Thursday, April 25, 9:30 am-5 pm
WHERE:
Minnesota State Capitol
75 Rev Dr Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard
St Paul, MN 55155
Find the full itinerary here: www.save.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/Kaylas-HOPE-Day-of-Action-itinerary.pdf
SAVE’s mission is to prevent suicide through training, education, advocacy, and support of suicide loss survivors.

