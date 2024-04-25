NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author: Thomas Greco

Jamaica Biltmore: Dark Power — A Riveting Addition to The Infamous Jamaica Biltmore Series

Fans of the acclaimed Jamaica Biltmore series can brace themselves for the thrilling continuation in the latest installment, "Jamaica Biltmore: Dark Power." This fourth book takes a deep dive into the themes of crime, mystery, and unexpected twists that have consistently been a hallmark of the beloved series. Written by the ingenious Tom Greco, this novel is set to hit the shelves on 20th April 2024.

"Jamaica Biltmore: Dark Power" takes readers to accompany Private Investigator Jamaica Biltmore, who, alongside his tough crew of family and friends, dives back into action following a brief break. Fresh from victoriously solving the puzzle of an international art theft ring, the team gathers to celebrate the marriage of Jamaica’s son. However, the wedding ceremony is cut short by the abrupt interruption of a high-stakes crisis that unfolds right before their eyes.

The governor of New York has been kidnapped, and calamity strikes closer to home than Jamaica could have anticipated. The governor's wife (Jamaica’s estranged ex-wife who left him years ago) demands his involvement in the case, thus setting the stage for a very personal and perplexing investigation.

Jamaica, his wife, Agent Julie Waters, and their team of sleuths try to get to the middle of the kidnapping only to unravel a labyrinthine plot that stretches far beyond a simple abduction. The streetwise gang soon finds themselves entangled in a maze that involves missing artwork, connections to the NYC mob and WWII Nazis, conflicting federal agencies, and ambitious political agendas.

About the Author

Tom Greco is the creative mind behind the Jamaica Biltmore detective series. The debut installment, "Jamaica Biltmore: Cash, Guns & Fly Rods," introduced readers across the globe to Jamaica Biltmore, a private investigator and devoted single father trying his best to merge family and profession. Following the success of his inaugural work, Tom continued the saga with "Jamaica Biltmore, Interference." Fans eagerly anticipate the release of the fourth book in the series slated for spring 2024. Tom currently resides on Long Island, where he continues to pen thrilling stories.

