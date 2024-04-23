Gen AI Could Potentially Transform Energy Industry: Maclovio Yañez Villagrán
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) era has ignited unprecedented technological fervor, marking a pivotal point in the history of innovation. In this context, Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, a businessman in the petroleum industry and leader of Núcleo SEPEC, underscores the importance of understanding the true scope of Gen AI, especially in critical sectors such as energy and materials.
Within this framework, Yañez Villagrán emphasized the need to integrate Gen AI into existing digital strategies effectively. This integration accelerates growth, reduces costs, and enhances decision-making processes by infusing intelligence into data, something crucial for industries like energy and materials, which heavily rely on analysis and data.
The businessman highlighted that companies must carefully assess their digital capabilities and effectively manage the risks associated with implementing Gen AI. This is particularly relevant in the energy sector, where risk management is fundamental to ensuring the safety of workers and environmental protection. Núcleo SEPEC, under the leadership of Yañez Villagrán, has paid meticulous attention to this aspect.
In addition to its focus on technological innovation, Núcleo SEPEC has invested in specialized infrastructure, such as the 8LAB Services Laboratory in Villahermosa, Tabasco. This certified laboratory offers a wide range of services, from physicochemical analysis to treatment system design, thus contributing to improving oil field production and maintenance.
The company has also developed innovative products, such as an interactive well intervention simulator, a unique tool in Mexico that strengthens decision-making skills in risk situations.
Focusing on excellence and continuous improvement has enabled Núcleo SEPEC to establish itself as a leader in the oil and gas industry, expand its reach internationally, and collaborate with leading companies in oil and gas extraction worldwide.
Maclovio Yañez Villagrán emphasized that since 2019, the company has ventured into international markets acting as an authorized supplier for leading companies which include Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), Saudi Aramco, and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).
Fausto González
