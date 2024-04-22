Núcleo SEPEC's Growth Attributed to Experience and Innovation: Maclovio Yañez Villagrán
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the heart of the Mexican oil industry in Villahermosa, Tabasco stands a specialized infrastructure that is setting new standards in innovation and risk management. This infrastructure belongs to the company Núcleo SEPEC, led by Maclovio Yañez Villagrán.
Accredited according to the standards NMX-EC-17025-IMNC-2018 and ISO/IEC 17025:2017, 8LAB Services has become an essential partner for the oil industry, ensuring the quality of its services and allowing Núcleo SEPEC to develop innovative products that meet rigorous effectiveness standards.
In this regard, the range of services encompasses everything from designing treatment systems to physicochemical analysis of water and oils and chemical compatibility tests. This certified laboratory guarantees quality and drives innovation.
Additionally, notable products include 8LAB for well stimulation and cleaning, ZOOK high-tech plugs for controlling drilling fluid loss, YAC and EMI YAC, additives specifically for drilling wells in low permeability zones with circulation loss problems, and BLUE ZL WRAP, a high-strength pipe sealant.
The success of these products is significant in a context where the oil market continues to grow. Projections aim to reach USD 8,568.72 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 3.80%.
These figures underscore the sector's importance, which provides more than half of the global energy supply and employs nearly 12 million workers, as highlighted by Maclovio Yañez Villagrán.
These numbers refute any perception of a decline in the industry, which is crucial for the global economy and represents 4.8% and 1.3% of the GDP in the United States and Mexico, respectively.
Núcleo SEPEC focuses on risk management, prioritizing safety and environmental protection. Under the leadership of Maclovio Yañez Villagrán, they have developed an interactive well-intervention simulator, an innovative tool that offers accelerated training and strengthens decision-making skills.
This simulator, unique in Mexico, represents a significant advance in risk management in the oil industry, allowing the implementation of appropriate preventive measures.
In this context, adapting to the times is crucial, allowing Núcleo SEPEC to combine innovation with over two decades of experience, positioning itself as a market leader and offering cutting-edge solutions for well intervention.
Thanks to this combination, the company has achieved internationalization and has ventured into Middle Eastern markets such as Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates since 2019. It is an authorized supplier for companies such as Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), Saudi Aramco, and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).
