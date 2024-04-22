Submit Release
MPD Searching for Robbery Suspect Targeting Northwest Businesses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force are seeking the community’s help to identify and locate a robbery suspect targeting businesses in the District.

The suspect has been connected to the below four offenses:

Robbery: On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at approximately 5:35 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 1100 block of U Street, Northwest. The suspect jumped over the sales counter and pushed an employee who was at a cash register. The suspect took money from the cash register then fled the scene. CCN: 24048881

Robbery: On Thursday, April 4, 2024, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 900 block of 17th Street, Northwest. The suspect jumped over the sales counter and pushed an employee who was at a cash register. The suspect took money from the cash register then fled the scene. CCN: 24050321

Attempted Robbery: On Friday, April 5, 2024, at approximately 7:40 a.m., the suspect attempted to jump over the counter and open the register of a business in the 3300 block of 14th Street, Northwest. An employee stopped the suspect, and the suspect fled the scene without obtaining any property. CCN: 24050645

Robbery: On Saturday, April 20, 2024, at approximately 1:19 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 1700 block of L Street, Northwest. He walked up to the sales counter and grabbed money out of the register before fleeing. CCN: 24059196.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of these offenses should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

