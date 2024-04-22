Arrest Made in Assault of Two Women During Argument

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce the arrest of a man for assaulting two women during an argument.

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, at approximately 11:26 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast for the report of the sound of a gunshot. Officers on scene located evidence of gunfire. Officers also located two female victims who were not shot but report being struck by an object consistent with a firearm.

A short time later, officers located the suspect and placed him under arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 21-year-old Alonte Miller, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

The detectives’ investigation determined that the suspect and victims are acquaintances.

