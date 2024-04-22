Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,465 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in Assault of Two Women During Argument

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce the arrest of a man for assaulting two women during an argument.

On Saturday, April 20, 2024, at approximately 11:26 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast for the report of the sound of a gunshot. Officers on scene located evidence of gunfire. Officers also located two female victims who were not shot but report being struck by an object consistent with a firearm.

A short time later, officers located the suspect and placed him under arrest. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, 21-year-old Alonte Miller, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

The detectives’ investigation determined that the suspect and victims are acquaintances.

CCN: 24059464

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in Assault of Two Women During Argument

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more