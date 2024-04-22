Sit down with Nevada Soccer Head Coach Vanessa Valentine

Memorial service slated for Feb. 17 for James Cox, late director of JSCU
A memorial service for Dr. James Cox, director of the Joe Crowley Student Union who passed away in early January, will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, from 4-6 p.m. in the fourth floor ballrooms of the JCSU
