Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,587 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,464 in the last 365 days.

Perspectives & Conversations at the

Congratulations to the three winners of the College of Engineering’s 2024 Madani-Gordaninejad Speech Competition: Robert Gillespy in first place, Mark Marsala in second place and Paris Acosta in third place. Cash prizes to the three best presentations totaled around $2,000.

The competition, designed to improve the communication skills of engineering students, took place April 12.

Retired Professor Faramarz Gordaninejad established the speech competition in 2018 in memory of his wife. The speech competition happens during March and April every year and is open to all undergraduate students in the College of Engineering. For more, visit the Madani-Gordaninejad Speech Competition webpage.

You just read:

Perspectives & Conversations at the

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more