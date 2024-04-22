Perspectives & Conversations at the

Congratulations to the three winners of the College of Engineering’s 2024 Madani-Gordaninejad Speech Competition: Robert Gillespy in first place, Mark Marsala in second place and Paris Acosta in third place. Cash prizes to the three best presentations totaled around $2,000.

The competition, designed to improve the communication skills of engineering students, took place April 12.

Retired Professor Faramarz Gordaninejad established the speech competition in 2018 in memory of his wife. The speech competition happens during March and April every year and is open to all undergraduate students in the College of Engineering. For more, visit the Madani-Gordaninejad Speech Competition webpage.