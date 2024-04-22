IntelliTec College Hosts 3rd Annual Car Show on April 27th
IntelliTec College - Albuquerque will host their 3rd Annual Car Show on April 27th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is free.ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gear up for IntelliTec College’s 3rd Annual Car Show. IntellITec College - Albuquerque will host the much-anticipated event on April 27th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Automotive Facility located at 4575 San Mateo Blvd in Albuquerque, NM. The event is free to the public.
This event is a perfect opportunity for car enthusiasts to showcase their vehicles and compete in categories such as Best Lowrider, Best Exotic/Sport, Best Muscle, Best Classic, and more. There will be a $20 fee to enter your car into each category, and registration will be held at the event.
Along with showcasing cars, the Car Show will feature a variety of food trucks, a live band, free face painting, campus tours, and specialty cars to view from the Rio Grande Mustang Club. Additionally, there will be hourly giveaways for contestants and a visit from the 1929 1st Albuquerque City Bus! To add to the fun, IntelliTec College students will be providing free chair massages and free PC repair/consultation. We will also be hosting a V-Tech competition that will showcase our automotive student’s skills.
Dr. Sandra Muskopf, Campus Director IntelliTec College - Albuquerque, is excited to once again bring this fun event to the community. Muskopf said, “The Albuquerque community loves cars, and I want to encourage the local community to come out and enjoy the event with their families and friends. This year's event is expected to be even bigger and better than the previous year, and I’m looking forward to awarding trophies to the top car in each category.”
IntelliTec College’s Automotive Technician program teaches students the automotive theory and technology necessary to work with brakes, suspension systems, manual and automatic transmissions, climate control systems, emissions systems, and starting and charging systems. Students learn engine performance, as well as how to run and interpret diagnostic and troubleshooting routines. A course on Light Vehicle Diesel Engines teaches students diesel engine function and operation, providing the skills needed to diagnose, test, and service common diesel electronic fuel injection systems, engine electronic systems, and diesel charging and starting systems.
The Automotive Technician program is offered as a 15-month Automotive Technician certificate program as well as a 19.5-month Associate of Occupational Studies degree program. Graduates of the program are prepared to test for national certifications including entry level ASE certifications, the EPA Section 609 Refrigerant Recovery & Recycling certification, and the Pro Cut Train Smart Level 1 certification. To learn more about IntelliTec’s Automotive Technician program, visit: https://intellitec.edu/programs/automotive-technician/.
For more information about the Car Show, please contact the IntelliTec College - Albuquerque campus at (505) 508-5225.
Please note that special guests are subject to change, and in the case of rain, the event may be canceled.
About IntelliTec College:
IntelliTec College has been providing hands-on career training to build a better community for over 50 years. In addition to their Automotive program, they offer certificate and associate (occupational) degree programs in Information Technology, Medical Assisting, and Massage Therapy. To learn more about IntelliTec College and their programs, please visit intellitec.edu.
