Governor Mills Signs Bill Expanding Tribal Rights to Prosecute Crimes

April 22, 2024

Governor Janet Mills today signed LD 2007, An Act Regarding the Criminal Jurisdiction of Tribal Courts and to Extend the Time for the Penobscot Nation to Certify Its Agreement to Public Law 2023, Chapter 369.

The legislation expands the authority of Tribal courts to prosecute certain crimes that occur on Tribal lands. It also allows the Penobscot Nation to regulate drinking water on Penobscot Tribal lands.

“I thank Speaker Talbot Ross and Tribal leaders for working closely with my office to arrive at this legislation, which expands the rights of Tribes to prosecute crimes on Tribal lands,” said Governor Janet Mills. “This is another important step forward, builds on the significant work of the past five years, and continues to demonstrate my commitment to negotiation and compromise.” “I thank the Governor and the Tribes for their work on this bill,” said Speaker of the House Rachel Talbot Ross. “LD 2007 is the product of the time, resources, and commitment of many people, and it represents meaningful progress in the important and ongoing effort of partnership and collaboration with the Wabanaki people that has the support of Mainers from all over the state.”

Governor Mills has made more progress with the Wabanaki Nations than any Maine Governor over the past 40 years. This progress includes: