Anne Schumann Assumes Principal Cyber Advisor Role

In her new role, Schuman will advise the SECNAV, Chief of Naval Operations (CNO), and Commandant of the Marine Corps on all cyber matters. DON PCA works in close coordination with the DON Chief Information Officer (CIO), the Department of Defense (DoD) PCA, and the DoD CIO. In addition, Schumann will also be responsible for certifying the adequacy of the DON’s cyberspace activities budget, and implementing the Department of Defense Cyber Strategy in the DON.

“I am honored to serve the DON as the new PCA,” said Schumann. “I plan to uphold the mission to drive excellence in the DON’s cyber resiliency and warfighting efforts to enable and strengthen maritime dominance in an evolving digital landscape.”

Schumann is a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in military, public service, and industry. Her expertise lies in national security, particularly in cyber-related matters. Schumann previously served as the Senior Cyber Threat Advisor to the Director for Command, Control, Communications and Computers/Cyber and CIO, Joint Staff J6.