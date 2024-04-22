- Docket Number:
- FDA-2000-D-0129
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is issuing this guidance to provide sponsors and applicants of xenotransplantation products with updates concerning the production, testing, and evaluation of products, during protocol development and during the preparation of submissions to FDA, e.g., Investigational New Drug Applications (INDs) and Biologics License Applications (BLAs). This guidance also includes updated references and Agency practices intended to prevent the introduction and spread of infectious agents of animal origin into the human population. This guidance amends the guidance of the same title dated April 2003 (April 2003 guidance).
