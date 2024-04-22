2024 State Spring Load Limit Restrictions – Press Release #6

For Immediate Release:

Monday, April 22, 2024

Contact:

Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, 605-773-3571

PIERRE, S.D. – Spring load limit restrictions will be REMOVED from the road segment(s) shown in the table below. The effective date is included in the table. Load restrictions and restriction removals are determined by weather and road conditions.

2024 STATE HIGHWAY SPRING LOAD LIMIT RESTRICTIONS

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

S.D. Highway 79 (S.D. Highway 168 to Jct. S.D. Highway 20 west of Reva)

Mile Markers - 150.70 to 199.32 in Rapid City Region

The effective date of a load restriction is determined by weather and road conditions. When restrictions go into effect, a notice will be sent out and posted on the spring load restriction page of the South Dakota Truck Info website at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/spring-load-restrictions/.

A map of state-proposed spring load restrictions and a list of county roads are both posted on the South Dakota Truck Info website at https://sdtruckinfo.sd.gov/rules-regulations/size-weight-regulations/spring-load-restrictions/ and on the SD511 website at https://www.sd511.org.

On the SD511 site, click on Traffic Notices then CVO Restrictions to see restrictions placed into effect. A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over any load restriction signs in place.

For further information, or to obtain a copy of a Spring Load Restriction Map, please contact the SDDOT at 605-773-3571. County Road Information: SDDOT personnel remind motorists that county road posted load limits are not determined or enforced by the state. Please use the county information provided on the South Dakota Truck Info website to contact the county superintendent for questions or concerns.

For more information about the SDDOT spring load limit process, please contact Dan Varilek, Winter Maintenance Specialist, at 605-773-3571 or via email at daniel.varilek@state.sd.us.

-30-