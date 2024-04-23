Leafology, Westchester’s First Legal Recreational Destination, Set to Officially Re-Open Ahead of 4/20
White Plains-based cannabis dispensary to celebrate opening with ribbon cutting featuring Mayor Thomas Roach on April 19th.WESTCHESTER, NY, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA ADVISORY
WHAT: Leafology, a CAURD Licensee, is set to officially open its doors a day before 4/20. To celebrate its grand opening, the dispensary will host a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring the Mayor of White Plains, Thomas Roach.
Custom artwork created by 3 local artists, Marla Beth Enowitz, and Jasminia Otero and Chris Rios of Westchester Murals, will be unveiled inside the Westchester dispensary.
On the actual day of 4/20, Leafology will have live music, donuts, raffle prizes, and will make a donation to a local charity for every transaction made on 4/20. Anyone with a White Plains Wing Walk bracelet can also enjoy the donuts and party (21+ only)
Westchester dispensary
WHO: Thomas Roach, Mayor of White Plains
Raphael Bassalobre, Leafology Chief Operating Officer
Richard Weldon, Christopher Weldon and Shirley Weldon, the family-owned business licensees
WHEN: Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting -- Friday, April 19th at 11:00 a.m.
WHERE: 244 Main Street, White Plains, NY
WHY: This past fall, Leafology spearheaded one of the first Cannabis Growers Showcases in Westchester. Now, the dispensary will officially open to the public, offering safe, legal, and locally grown cannabis products.
Leafology offers the widest assortment of high-quality products suited for both the cannabis enthusiast and the cannacurious. Leafology’s team has decades of experience in cannabis and provides the most robust education and service in the industry with highly competitive prices. Come check out the one and only “Connoisseurs Corner,” a curation of the broadest assortment of flower and concentrates in the state.
About Us: Leafology is a family-owned business which defines the culture of the organization. The team is made up of justice-involved, veterans, women, minority, first responder, and all New Yorkers. Leafology aims to be the center of cannabis culture in the Westchester community, supporting local businesses, artists, and causes. Best-in-class customer service is offered through a service-oriented culture, unique art, funky music, and private events that appeal to a diverse audience. The “Connoisseurs Corner” is a one-of-a-kind sensory experience for the cannabis enthusiast offering a broad assortment of rare flower strains and concentrates.
Media Contact: Jen Turano, on behalf of Leafology, 917.291.5200, jen.gabrielle@gmail.com
