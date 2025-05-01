Newfield Law Group Secures Long Term Disability Benefits for Physician and Former Police Officer

Newfield Law Group Jason Newfield Esq.

Newfield Law Group's Successful Cases Illustrate the Value of an Attorney Preparing the Initial Claim

MELVILLE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nationally recognized long term disability insurance attorney Jason Newfield recently announced two successful cases where Newfield Law Group helped claimants secure their benefits by preparing the initial claim. Both individuals had complex claims that would likely have been denied had they tried to apply for benefits on their own.One of the nation’s leading Lyme disease doctors contacted Newfield Law Group for help transitioning from a full-time, active medical practice to a less demanding schedule. This would only be financially possible if a claim for residual, or part-time, disability benefits could be obtained.The doctor wanted to continue to be engaged with the Lyme disease community in a few different roles—physician, author, and expert, along with owning a practice and supervising other medical providers within the practice—but could not continue on a full time basis.“After decades of paying premiums for Individual LTD policies, the doctor wanted to file a claim without risking losing benefits. From my years of experience, I know the higher the benefits, the more likely initial claims will be challenged.” said Jason Newfield, founder of Newfield Law Group, based in Melville, New York and serving clients nationwide.“By reviewing the LTD policies, determining how to proceed with the claims and strategically preparing the supporting documents, I was able to spare the doctor from the emotional stress and anxiety created when negotiating an asset of this value. Over the life of the claim, many disability insurance policies are easily worth millions of dollars, which is too valuable to risk.”The client, a 59 year old physician suffers from an array of medical conditions making it impossible for them to practice medicine safely and effectively. The doctor’s conditions included physical issues, cognitive issues, and issues which manifested in problems with vision, hearing, and physical endurance, for which a number of medical providers were involved.To effectively manage the claim process with the client, Newfield Law Group worked with the doctor and their medical providers to develop support and a clear articulation of the issues which served to impact and impair their ability to perform as a doctor.Because of the clarity of information provided with the initial filing of the claim, the disability insurance company was able to readily understand and appreciate both the medical issues and impairments and the significant occupational duties involved in their care and treatment of patients.The doctor is now able to continue at a reduced capacity, staying engaged with the community and their rewarding work, while taking care of their health and enjoying the benefits they paid for.Retired Police Officer, Now Campus Public Safety Officer, Obtains Disability Benefits From the StartAnother client, a 57 year old former police officer, was a campus public safety officer was struggling with an array of medical conditions, from orthopedic issues in upper extremities to knee problems and gastrointestinal and pulmonary issues arising after 9/11. His medical conditions were well documented and he was being treated by a large number of healthcare providers.The large number of medical providers was part of the issue he would have faced had he not retained Jason Newfield to help prepare a long term disability insurance claim. Each of the providers had their own set of records, diagnostic tests, and reports, and they needed to be structured in a way to show the claims adjusters exactly how all of these conditions combined resulted in an inability for him to perform the duties of his job. His claim was also buttressed with a support statement providing powerful details on what I takes to perform his occupation, both physically and cognitively, and provide a clear picture of what is at stake with providing safety and protection to thousands of students, professors, and others on campus.The officer’s claim was approved as a direct result of having Newfield Law Group develop the appropriate articulation of support and the vocational issues which served to impact and impair his work providing public safety on a large college campus. Because the providers were easily able to understand the nature of his work, it was easier for the insurer to understand his occupational duties and functional deficits. a highly experienced disability insurance lawyer, invites anyone who is struggling with their disability claim to contact his office for a free consultation. He routinely takes the time to speak with individuals from all occupations to help understand what their policy will and will not cover and what they can expect from the disability insurance company. He is honest and compassionate, believing that all people deserve to have the information they need to make an informed decision about what they need to do to protect their claim.About Us: Situated in Melville, New York, Jason Newfield, Esq. is a renowned national disability insurance lawyer, offering robust legal representation across various disability and long-term care issues and situations. His vast experience has led to many successful case resolutions, claim approvals and client satisfaction. Martindale-Hubbellhas rated Mr. Newfield an AVPreeminent 5 out of 5 attorney, its highest possible designation. Super Lawyers has named Mr. Newfield to its select list of New York-metro attorneys for thirteen years and he enjoys a 5 star rating from legal rating service Avvo and a 4.9 rating from Google My Business.

