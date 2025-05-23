Sample Sale Spectacle: Murray Hill Optical Launches with Weeklong Event Featuring Deep Discounts and Designer Finds

Murray Hill Optical Logo Murray Hill Optical Sample Sale 80% Off Handmade Eyewear Murray Hill Optical Sample Sale 80% Designer Eyewear

Score designer frames up to 80% off during Murray Hill Optical’s grand opening sample sale, May 28–June 4 at 500 3rd Ave, NYC. Style, prizes, and vision await!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Fresh Start, A Limited-Time SaleNew York is about to see things a little clearer. Murray Hill Optical is celebrating its upcoming opening with a one-week-only sample sale, running from May 28 through June 4 at 500 3rd Avenue . This event marks the first look inside the new optical boutique, an experience that blends elevated eyewear with thoughtful service.Frames You’ll Want to Be Seen InExpect up to 80 percent off a curated collection of designer and handmade eyeglasses and sunglasses. Whether you're after a minimalist look or a statement piece, the selection includes standout styles from brands known for craftsmanship and distinctive design.More Than a Sale, It’s a Full Vision ExperienceGuests can also take advantage of bundle pricing on prescription lenses and contact lenses throughout the week. The store’s staff will be on hand to guide visitors through options that combine comfort, clarity, and great design, with no guesswork required.Prizes, Perks, and a Chance to WinAdding to the excitement, surprise prizes will be given out during the event. From lens upgrades to accessories and other vision-related gifts, every visit brings a chance to walk away with more than just a new pair of glasses.Big Names, Bold StylesThe store will carry handcrafted frames by Mykita, Garrett Leight, IC Berlin, Blackfin, and Thom Browne, alongside designer classics from Tom Ford, Gucci, Ray-Ban, Prada, Valentino, and more. The full collection is designed to help every customer find something that not only fits, but feels like them.Get to Know Murray Hill OpticalOpening soon, Murray Hill Optical is more than just another eyewear shop. It’s a neighborhood space built around expertise, care, and a deep love of design. From full vision exams to custom lens fittings, the experience is built to be personal, professional, and refreshingly enjoyable. The goal is simple: help New Yorkers see better and look good doing it.Visit During Opening WeekThe sample sale is available in-store only from May 28 through June 4, during regular business hours. Early arrival is encouraged, as styles and sizes will rotate daily. To learn more or book an appointment, call (212) 367-8800.

