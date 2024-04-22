Historic Italian Wine Vineyard in the Foothills of the Piedmont Mountains to Auction via Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Azienda Agricola Montefiorito Gorgeous Italian estate dating back to the 1600s Beautiful grounds with a renovated church, panoramic terrace, and pool Carefully renovated to include modern amenities Organic vineyards and wine-tasting facilities

The historic organic vineyards will auction in cooperation with Italy Sotheby’s International Realty at history-making live auction at Sotheby’s London in May

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Asti, a quiet Italian mountainside town, sits Azienda Agricola Montefiorito, a monastery-turned-private estate with its oldest building dating back to the 1600s. This stunning property with organic vineyards of Nebbiolo, Grignolino, Arneis and Sauvignon Blanc will hit the auction stage and welcome a new owner this May. In cooperation with Ilaria Demartini of ItalySotheby’s International Realty.

Estimated to open between €1 million and €2 million, bidding will commence online via the firm’s marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, beginning 23 May and culminating live on 30 May at Sotheby’s London as part of its “The Luxury Sales,”a series spanning Hong Kong, London, Paris, and New York. Showcasing the season’s best luxury items tailored to the increasing trend of cross-collecting, the event will include a specialist edit of the best watches, jewelry, real estate, wine and spirits.

The groundbreaking auction is the first-ever exhibition of luxury real estate to gavel live in Europe at Sotheby’s since its inception in 1744, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

The property was meticulously renovated over the past 15 years with the best consultants the region has to offer in order to preserve its historic charm. The upgrades have infused the estate with carefully crafted modernized amenities, landscaped grounds with a pool, wine-tasting facilities, its own church, and so much more.

"In keeping with Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' legacy in sharing unique and luxurious estates, we are proud to offer bidders a chance to own Azienda Agricola Montefiorito,” said Ben Podesta, Director of Business Development of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. "Complete with various elements of a truly elevated lifestyle, the next owner of this wonderful Italian destination will acquire not only a wonderful slice of Italian real estate, but also a history spanning more than 340 years.

The main villa of Azienda Agricola Montefiorito features a ground-floor living room with a fireplace, a dining room, and a kitchen. The upper floor encompasses three bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and a laundry room. The exterior has a classic Italian design with beautiful shutters and red roof tiles. Additional buildings on the property include a wine-tasting area, a cellar, and two independent apartments. The estate also includes a lovely courtyard, a renovated church, a 200-m2 panoramic terrace, and an infinity pool with a bar, perfect for hosting events.

Over four hectares of the estate are organic vineyards of Nebbiolo, Grignolino, Arneis, and Sauvignon Blanc grapes that can produce up to 40,000 bottles of authentic wine.

"This Piedmont gem will offer its next owner a variety of potential uses, including an excellent investment for a family home or event venue. Azienda Agricola Montefiorito carefully blends old-world Italian heritage with modernized living, offering a fusion of experiences that culminate in a memorable destination for calling home, visiting, and entertaining," said Lodovico Pignatti Morano, Owner and Managing Partner of Italy Sotheby's International Realty. "Although it is a country house, you’re only an hour away from Milan and Turin, allowing you to experience the peace of rural life without being far from the excitement of the big city. "

Asti sits between the hills of Monferrato and Langhe in the Piedmont province of Italy. The area is known for its history, wine-making, and cuisine. he region has many offerings including exploring the local vineyards to sample the famous Asti Spumante and Moscato d’Asti and visiting the impressive Cattedrale di Santa Maria Assunta, which dates back to the 5th or 6th century. Art-lovers can also bask in the Palazzo Mazzetti to admire traditional and contemporary Italian art. In September, residents can enjoy classic dishes, local wine, and historical presentations at the Festival delle Sagre.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

