During National Infertility Awareness Week: A New Book Points to Mind Body Connection to Increase Fertility

The new book Fertile Ground promises a positive result with or without a pregnancy Fertility Expert, Podcast Host & Author Spenser Brassard Fertility Expert + Women's Coach Spenser Brassard

Fertile Ground: A Mind-Body Approach to Getting Pregnant Without it Taking Over Your Life is The Expansive, Compassionate and Effective Path to Pregnancy

I want every woman who is trying to conceive to know that there is another way to your baby. You can have a positive result - with or without a pregnancy.” — Spenser Brassard