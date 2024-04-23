During National Infertility Awareness Week: A New Book Points to Mind Body Connection to Increase Fertility
Fertile Ground: A Mind-Body Approach to Getting Pregnant Without it Taking Over Your Life is The Expansive, Compassionate and Effective Path to Pregnancy
I want every woman who is trying to conceive to know that there is another way to your baby. You can have a positive result - with or without a pregnancy.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 6 women globally struggle with infertility, regardless of ethnicity, education level, or income. The Center for Disease Control reports that in the United States, 1 in 5 women are unable to get pregnant after one year of trying. Fertility Expert, Women’s Wellness Coach, and host of the top-rated fertility podcast Fertile Ground, Spenser Brassard is determined to change these statistics. Focusing on a mind-body approach to getting pregnant that replaces restriction with expansion and shame with compassion, 70% of the women who work with Spenser get pregnant within one year, and those who don’t get pregnant (yet) are living happier, more fulfilling lives.
Fertile Ground: A Mind-Body Approach to Getting Pregnant includes the latest research from Harvard, Georgetown, and UCLA on the power of the mind-body connection and how a woman’s mental and emotional landscape (thoughts, beliefs, and feelings) impacts her reproductive system. The new book addresses how chronic stress dis-regulates the body and makes it more difficult to conceive and how to manage stressful situations in a new way. Scientific research confirms that pressure, restriction, and rushing strips all the joy out of the fertility journey and creates an inevitable disconnection between the mind and body.
“When you’re struggling to get pregnant, it feels devastating, “ says Spenser Brassard, “I know, because I lived it for almost a decade. Trying to conceive can feel like a full-time job and you’re exhausted from the deprivation, striving and one disappointment after another. I knew there had to be a better way.” Living in a state of chronic stress ironically wreaks havoc on the body. By trying so hard to have a baby, the dream moves further away than closer.
Research from the mind-body medicine team at Harvard shows that women who cultivate self-compassionate thoughts, who slow down and listen to their bodies, and who have a supportive community are 55% more likely to get pregnant.* In Fertile Ground, Spenser offers readers a gentler, kinder, and more accepting fertility path. Just like every newborn baby needs nourishment and care, every woman does too. The goal of Fertile Ground is a positive+ result with or without a pregnancy.
Spenser Brassard is the host of the top-rated podcast, Fertile Ground, which has more than half a million downloads and the author of the new book by the same name. Spenser is a certified life coach trained by Martha Beck and the creator of Fertility Mind-Body Mastery, a program that teaches women how to harness the power of the mind-body connection to get pregnant. 70% of the women who work with Spenser get pregnant within one year, and those who don’t get pregnant (yet) are living happier, more fulfilling lives. To learn more about Spenser and Fertile Ground, the podcast and book, visit www.spenserbrassard.com.
