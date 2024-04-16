New Book, Fertile Ground: A Mind-Body Approach to Getting Pregnant is a Compassionate and Effective Path to Pregnancy.
Fertile Ground Offers a Less Restrictive, More Expansive Fertility Journey and Positive Results With or Without a Pregnancy
My new book Fertile Ground will give women permission to try a new approach to getting pregnant - one that is gentler on your mind, body and spirit, and that is proven to increase fertility.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those who are trying to conceive (TTC), Mother’s Day can bring up difficult emotions, including sadness, frustration and even grief. Available just a few days before Mother’s Day from Houndstooth Press, Fertile Ground: A Mind-Body Approach to Getting Pregnant Without It Taking Over Your Life includes the latest research from Harvard, Georgetown, and UCLA on the power of the mind-body connection and how a woman’s mental and emotional landscape (thoughts, beliefs, and feelings) impacts her reproductive system. The new book addresses how chronic stress dis-regulates the body and makes it more difficult to conceive and how to manage stressful situations in a new way.
— Spenser Brassard
According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 6 women globally struggle with infertility, regardless of ethnicity, education level, or income. The Center for Disease Control reports that in the United States, 1 in 5 married women are unable to get pregnant after one year of trying and 1 in 4 have difficulty carrying a pregnancy to term. When women are TTC, it can feel like a full-time job, often on top of an actual job. Women feel mentally and physically exhausted from the deprivation, striving and one disappointment after another when they fail to conceive. Living in a state of chronic stress ironically wreaks havoc on the body. By trying so hard to have a baby, the dream moves further away than closer.
Fertility Expert, Women’s Coach, and host of the top-rated fertility podcast Fertile Ground, with more than half a million downloads, Spenser Brassard is determined to change these statistics. “After struggling to get pregnant for almost a decade, I know firsthand how painful this journey can be,” says Spenser, “I also know that the fertility journey is an opportunity to grow into the woman and mother you want to be before your baby arrives. A woman who trusts herself, who treats her body like a friend and who no longer strives to meet impossible standards of perfection that society places on women.”
The most recent scientific research has documented the effectiveness of mind-body interventions in alleviating psychological distress and increasing pregnancy rates.* In Fertile Ground, Spenser offers readers a gentler, kinder, and more accepting fertility path, one that moves from restriction to expansion and shame to self-love. Just like every newborn baby needs nourishment and care, every woman does too. The goal of Fertile Ground is a positive+ result with or without a pregnancy.
Spenser Brassard is the host of the top-rated fertility podcast, Fertile Ground, which has more than half a million downloads and the author of the new book by the same name. Spenser is a certified life coach trained by Martha Beck and the creator of Fertility Mind-Body Mastery, a program that teaches women how to harness the power of the mind-body connection to get pregnant. 70% of the women who work with Spenser get pregnant within one year, and those who don’t get pregnant (yet) are living happier, more fulfilling lives. To learn more about Spenser and Fertile Ground, the podcast and book, visit www.spenserbrassard.com.
# # #
*Rooney, K., Domar, A. (2018, March 20) The Relationship Between Stress and Infertility https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29946210/
Liz Dennery
SheBrand, Inc.
liz@shebrand.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram