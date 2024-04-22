Submit Release
ICYMI: Barrasso Op-Ed: Biden’s Damaging War Against American Energy Production

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, penned an op-ed discussing the Biden Administration’s war on American energy. Read the full op-ed here

April 21, 2024

The Hill

 

The United States is the largest oil producer in the world. In 2023, we pumped out a record 12.9 million barrels every day.

This is a significant milestone for the American economy — but not one you will hear Joe Biden brag about. It’s clear enough why — election-year politics. Talking up record U.S. oil production would offend one of President Biden’s biggest constituencies, the climate lobby.

There’s another reason for the president’s silence. He knows he deserves zero credit for production records. For three years, he has attacked affordable, available and reliable American energy.

