The Inaugural Evolution Fashion and Beauty Event
The only event in WA that combines luxury fashion, hair styling, and beauty all in place.SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saturday, June 15, 2024, the inaugural Evolution Fashion and Beauty Show at the Metropolist event space in the historic Ederer Building on 1st Avenue South takes place. This event is a celebration of elegance, creativity, and sophistication in the fashion and beauty spaces in Washington State. Event-goers will be able to mix and mingle with fellow fashionistas and beauty mavens while sipping cocktails and nibbling on delectable hors d'oeuvres. Attendees can snap Insta-worthy photos, and make lasting connections in the state's vibrant fashion scene.
Show attendees of the Evolution Fashion and Beauty Show will also be able to shop must-have beauty, art, and clothing with exclusive vendors.
In addition, Fashion Group International Rising Star Award-nominated fashion house, Rossario George will be showing 3 mini collections: Faster Pussycat - An all-black collection celebrating the fierce female, Red - A showcase of dramatic yet sultry pieces, all with elements of the world’s most beloved color and Honey - The official collection of RG 2024 with pieces adorned with a honeycomb pattern.
Hairstylist to the stars, Michael K. Hall will perform hair insulations, and celebrated hairstylists, and fashion icons, Yvey Valcin, Olga Khatko, and Katt Soriano will showcase their skills with dazzling demonstrations and reveals.
MC'd by Fashion Forward, Telly Award winner, television host, and journalist, Jay Martin Jr.
You must be 18 years and over to attend. A percentage of proceeds will be donated to Compassion PACT - an organization whose mission is to enhance, empower, and energize the lives of service workers across the globe.
