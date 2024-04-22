Submit Release
Request for Proposals – Community Compensation

The Washington Department of Commerce is soliciting proposals from entities interested in coordinating an equitable, inclusive, and anti-racist community stipend and reimbursement payment process for eligible individuals who are low income and/or have lived experience, in order to support their participation in Commerce-led activities that are classified as class one groups managed by the Housing Division.

Objectives:

  1. Provide prompt payment to eligible individuals who are low income and/or have lived experience of the subject matter being addressed by the class one workgroups managed by the Housing Division.
  2. Provide direct payments for ground transportation, hotel and child or adult care expense.
  3. Provide logistic support for workgroup events and participant attendance.
  4. Establish and abide by a standardized process, procedure, documentation and records for stipend and reimbursement payments to eligible individuals as well as direct payments, in accordance with Washington State Office of Equity’s Community Compensation Guidelines.

Provide excellent customer service and prompt communication to eligible individuals receiving stipends and reimbursements.

The due date is May 28, 2024 at 3:00 pm, Pacific Time. Proposals must be submitted electronically through the submissions portal located:  https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/51e617ed2563455c86f48b7df182c545.

A pre-proposal conference is scheduled to be held on April 30, 2024 at 1:00 pm, Pacific Time, via Zoom. Register in advance for this webinar at:

https://wastatecommerce.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYtdeutrzIoE92fiXhYyP0ZNqQhyFP9Ys3P

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Tracy Gunter, RFP Coordinator
Tracy.Gunter@commerce.wa.gov

