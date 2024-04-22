Premier’s, minister’s statements on Earth Day

CANADA, April 22 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement marking Earth Day:

“Earth Day is a time to honour this incredible place we call home and renew our commitment to preserving it for future generations.

“Throughout the province, people are celebrating and taking action by walking or biking to school or work, participating in park or beach cleanups, and committing to small changes in their lives that can add up to a big impact on our world.

“Here in B.C., we are fortunate to be surrounded by natural beauty, from the rugged coastline to the towering mountains to the lush forests. There are so many wild places to enjoy – and to protect.

“But climate change is threatening the places we all love, as well as the health, safety and well-being of people and communities.

“In recent years, British Columbians have endured record-breaking wildfire seasons, heat waves, floods and droughts – and we are now facing record-low snowpack. The trend is clear and profoundly concerning.

“Our government is a leader in climate action, and we are ramping up our efforts to address the growing threats of a changing climate. This includes strengthening ecosystem protections, reducing emissions across sectors and growing our clean economy. We are also helping people make more sustainable choices by investing in public transit and making electric vehicles, e-bikes and heat pumps more affordable.

“If we all work together, I am confident we can ensure our province remains a place where our children and grandchildren can enjoy the same clean air, water and land that we do.

“Today, my family and I will spend some time appreciating nature – and I hope you will, too.”

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, said:

“Today, on Earth Day, we celebrate the amazing environment that we live in, and that so many of us work so hard to protect as we build toward a clean and secure future in British Columbia.

“As a government, we’re taking action on climate change by helping people and businesses lower their carbon footprint. Through the CleanBC Roadmap to 2030, we have big goals to reduce emissions, and we’re getting there by investing in clean-energy projects, providing new incentives for industrial operators to transition to low-carbon solutions, and by capping emissions from the oil and gas sector.

“And through the Plastics Action Plan and the Clean Coast, Clean Waters Initiative, we’re recycling more of what we use and better protecting our marine ecosystems, and everyone and everything that depends on them.

“Fighting climate change starts at home and we continue to help with the cost of changing to clean-energy heating and transportation through grants and incentives.

“Looking ahead, I’m filled with optimism. By working together, we can ensure our communities flourish, our economy thrives and our environment remains lush and vibrant for generations.

“So, as we mark Earth Day, let’s recommit ourselves to this journey. Let’s embrace the opportunities of a cleaner, sustainable future and keep moving forward together.”