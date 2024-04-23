New Passport Program Invites Visitors to Explore Kentucky Curiosities
The new Kentucky Capitals Quest passport program invites visitors to explore the hidden treasures that make the Bluegrass State a must-visit destination.”HOPKINSVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visitors to Kentucky can explore the Batter Capital of the World, the Muskie Capital of the South and the Quilt Capital of the World along with eight other “capitals” without ever leaving the state. The Kentucky Capitals Quest is a new passport program developed to help visitors uncover the Commonwealth’s unique and curious claims to fame.
The program invites visitors to explore the hidden treasures—from the only small-scale castle and fairy forest in Kentucky in Oldham County, the Farm Tour Capital, to the very spot Daniel Boone stood for his first view of Kentucky in Winchester, the Beer Cheese Capital, and so many others—that make the Bluegrass State a must-visit destination.
Here are the 11 destinations on the Kentucky Capitals Quest passport program:
Bowling Green – Corvette Capital of the World
Frankfort – Historic Heartbeat of Kentucky
Hopkinsville – Batter Capital of the World
Lexington – Horse Capital of the World
London-Laurel Co. – Cycling Capital of Kentucky
Morehead-Rowan Co. – Muskie Fishing Capital of the South
Oldham Co. – Farm Tour Capital of Kentucky
Owensboro –Bluegrass Music Capital of the World
Paducah – Quilt Capital of the World
Somerset-Pulaski Co. – Houseboat Capital of the World
Winchester – Beer Cheese Capital of the World
Each destination has its signature claim to fame, and the activities and sightseeing opportunities to back it up. For instance, in Bowling Green, the Corvette Capital of the World, visitors can get interactive with exhibits on a guided tour through the National Corvette Museum, enjoy lunch at the Stingray Grill within the museum, watch America’s sport car come together at the GM Corvette Assembly Plant and take an adrenaline-charged spin along the three-mile track at the NCM Motorsports Park in a C8 Corvette.
Meet Trotting Triple Crown Champion Marion Marauder at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, the Horse Capital of the World, and see the fiddle played by Pendleton Vandiver—Bill Monroe’s Uncle Pen and among his greatest musical influences—in Owensboro, the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World.
Tie up a houseboat near a secret cove on Lake Cumberland in Somerset-Pulaski County, the Houseboat Capital of the World, and ride along a route explored by Daniel Boone in London-Laurel County, the Cycling Capital of Kentucky. In the state capital of Frankfort, see the trompe l’oeil Rotunda Murals in the Kentucky State Capitol.
The Kentucky Capitals Quest invites visitors to immerse themselves in the charms of these communities and ensures that each journey to the Bluegrass State is filled with discovery, excitement and the true spirit of Kentucky.
Visitors can pick up a passport at any of the 11 visitor centers along the Capitals Quest route and collect a sticker for each destination visited. Earn a prize with six stickers and another for completing a visit to all 11 destinations—as well as the title of honorary Kentucky Capitals Quest Ambassador.
For more information about the new Kentucky Capitals Quest passport program, visit www.kentuckycapitalsquest.com.
ABOUT THE KENTUCKY CAPITALS QUEST | The Kentucky Capitals Quest, a multijurisdictional initiative featuring a passport program and earned rewards, was designed for curious travelers seeking to uncover the Commonwealth’s most unique and fascinating claims to fame. Visitors embark on an unforgettable adventure with the Kentucky Capitals Quest and immerse themselves the charm of 11 communities—Bowling Green, Frankfort, Hopkinsville, Lexington, London-Laurel Co., Morehead-Rowan Co., Oldham Co., Owensboro, Paducah, Somerset-Pulaski Co. and Winchester—to explore the hidden treasures that make Kentucky a must-visit destination.
