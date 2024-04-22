Submit Release
West Virginia Department of Health Recognizes Infant Immunization Week

The West Virginia Department of Health (DH) is highlighting National Infant Immunization Week, April 22-29, 2024, to encourage parents to make sure their children are up-to-date. All of this week, community, state, and federal partners will be highlighting the importance of protecting children ages two years and younger from vaccine-preventable diseases. 

“Staying on track with well child visits is a great way to ensure infants are getting their recommended vaccinations on time. Childhood immunizations are an effective way to safeguard children against potentially life-threatening illness,” said Sec. Sherri Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP.

There are 14 vaccine preventable diseases that children can be protected from before the age of two, including Diphtheria, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Measles, Rotavirus, Haemophilus Influenzae type B, Tetanus (Lockjaw), Mumps, Pertussis (Whooping Cough), Pneumococcal Disease, Polio, Rubella (German Measles), and Varicella (Chickenpox). 

This is also the first year in which West Virginia children have an immunization option for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Beyfortus, in July. The antibody drug is designed to prevent an RSV infection in pregnant women and infants under eight months old. 

“Childhood vaccinations are essential because they help provide immunity before these children are exposed to potentially life-threatening diseases. National Infant Immunization Week serves as a timely reminder for parents and caregivers to ensure their infants are up-to-date,” said Dr. Matt Christiansen, State Health Officer.

The West Virginia Vaccines for Children (VFC) program provides vaccines at no cost to children up to age 19 who are underinsured or whose parents or guardians may not be able to afford them. VFC coverage includes the seasonal flu and COVID-19 vaccines, as well as age-appropriate boosters, HPV and vaccines required for child care, school entry, and at grades seven and twelve.

For more information on how vaccinations can protect your family, please contact the West Virginia Division of Immunization Services at 304-558-2188. You can also find immunization information and vaccine schedules at https://oeps.wv.gov/immunizations.  

