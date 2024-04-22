AlmaLinux OS Foundation Chair To Be a Guest of Honor at Penguicon 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, a nonprofit that stewards AlmaLinux, the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that board chair benny Vasquez is slated to be a guest of honor at Penguicon 2024.
“Penguicon was instrumental in kindling my love of Linux and open source, and I’m humbled to be asked to attend as a guest of honor this year,” Vasquez said. “Being entirely community run and managed, this event taught me the importance of giving of yourself to something you believe in, and that is absolutely the open source way.”
Scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. on April 27th at the Ann Arbor Marriott Ypsilanti at Eagle Crest hotel, in Ypsilanti, Michigan, Vasquez will present her session titled, “AlmaLinux is Free: building without following Red Hat Enterprise Linux.” Detailed session information is available at https://2024.penguicon.org/schedule/
"As a leader, I take every chance I can get to give a platform to amazing women in technology," said Bagel Garrison, ConChair, Penguicon 2024. "Re-focusing the technology track on our roots of open source and unique creation, and finding benny as the chair for AlmaLinux, meant that it was an obvious and immediate fit for our event. I'm so excited to have teamed up with benny and the AlmaLinux OS Foundation."
Entering its 21st year and boasting a regular attendance of nearly 1,000 attendees, Penguicon is a three-day event where attendees all learn from each other about hacking, building sci-fi universes, soldering, painting miniatures, gaming, coding, music, incredible costumes, and more. Their two pillars are Science Fiction and Open Source, but they also cover as many diverse interests as possible. AlmaLinux representatives will be available to discuss the foundation’s latest updates.
"Finding such a globally-impactful open source project with roots in Michigan made both benny and AlmaLinux a perfect fit for our event," said Hussein Farran, leader of the technical content at Penguicon. "We have been working hard to serve our attendees the open source and technology content they are looking for, and AlmaLinux OS represents the best parts of open source, both as a community-powered non-profit and as a "free-as-in-beer" and as in "free-as-in-freedom.”
About Penguicon
Penguicon began in 2003 and has hosted events that welcomed as many as 1800 attendees since. Today it is a three-day event where attendees all learn from each other about hacking, sci-fi, soldering, painting miniatures, gaming, coding, music, incredible costumes, and more. The two pillars are Science Fiction and Open Source, but the content of the event covers as many diverse nerdy interests as possible. Over1,000 nerds, geeks and fans attend Penguicon every year to celebrate and share what they love.
About AlmaLinux OS
AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 340 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.
Penguicon Contact
board@penguicon.org
AlmaLinux Contact:
hello@almalinux.org
Matthew Zintel
Zintel Public Relations
matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com