GiftAMeal Introduces Grand Opening Packages
Philanthropic Restaurant Partnership Program Continues Mission to Kickstart Community Connections
By giving back and enabling emotional connections through community support, they foster stronger ties, higher satisfaction, and increased return rates. It's a win-win situation.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GiftAMeal, the innovative cause-marketing program that turns customer photos into meals for local families in need, announces the launch of its Grand Opening package tailored for restaurants seeking to make a meaningful impact as they enter new markets.
— Andrew Glantz, GiftAMeal’s Founder & CEO.
GiftAMeal operates on a straightforward, yet innovative concept. Restaurant guests scan a QR code, snap a photo of their food at a participating restaurant, and then GiftAMeal makes a restaurant-funded donation to a local food bank to help provide a meal to a family in need. Guests are then invited to share their photo on their personal social media accounts to provide additional meals.
PHOTO HERE
Now available at over 950 locations, restaurant partners have seen benefits as their guests return 39% more frequently, spend 20% more per visit, and tip 32% more than standard patrons. This year, GiftAMeal reached an astonishing 1.9 MILLION meals provided to families in need working with over 130 local food banks across 38 states with plans to continue this steady growth.
Lion’s Choice, a 31-unit QSR chain, selected GiftAMeal as its charitable marketing solution. Over 20,000 meals are provided annually through the partnership, and Lion’s Choice has seen tremendous boosts to customer satisfaction and loyalty. In a guest survey, 78% reported they were more likely to return because Lion’s Choice participated in GiftAMeal and 73% were more likely to recommend Lion’s Choice to a friend.
"Restaurants are not only making a profound impact on their communities by providing essential support to those in need, but they're also reaping tangible benefits. By giving back and enabling emotional connections through community support, they foster stronger ties, higher satisfaction, and increased return rates. It's a win-win situation, embodying compassion and community-building. We're excited to now offer restaurant partners a Grand Opening Package to support their journey from the start,” says Andrew Glantz, GiftAMeal’s Founder & CEO.
GRAND OPENING PACKAGE
The Grand Opening package offers opportunities for restaurants to kickstart community involvement while making a tangible difference in the fight against local hunger, all with no effort for the restaurant’s staff. Restaurants can launch the program within just a couple of weeks. GiftAMeal's Grand Opening Package is structured to support restaurants through their initial expansion phase, offering benefits tailored to each location’s specific needs. Participating restaurants can activate GiftAMeal over a three-month period (with the option to extend it as an evergreen program), harnessing the program's potential to drive customer engagement and community goodwill during this pivotal time.
Starbird Chicken, one of the nation's first super-premium fast food crispy chicken concepts, implemented GiftAMeal for their Grand Openings throughout Los Angeles and is now taking advantage of the Grand Opening Package for their upcoming opening in San Francisco.
"I've witnessed firsthand the incredible impact of GiftAMeal during our grand openings in LA. Now, as we gear up for our new location in southern San Francisco this month, we're thrilled to extend this initiative to all of our stores," says Casey Hilder, Director of Marketing at Starbird.
GiftAMeal remains committed to making philanthropy accessible and impactful for restaurants of all sizes, ensuring that every partnership contributes positive changes at the local level.
About GiftAMeal
Founded in 2015, GiftAMeal helps provide a meal to a family in need in a restaurant’s local community every time a guest takes a photo of their order from a partner restaurant. Through over 950 established restaurant partnerships, the GiftAMeal program has helped provide over 1.9 million meals to those in need across 38 states — one smile at a time. GiftAMeal received the Industry Hero Award by Hospitality Technology in 2023, and earned 1st Place in the Global Impact Awards.
Sara Schiffer
Proof PR
+1 773-420-7920
team@proof-pr.com
GiftAMeal Demo