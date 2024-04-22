Planning-Investment Minister receives US chip giant NVIDIA’s delegation

VIETNAM, April 22 - HÀ NỘI - Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng on Monday had a working session with a delegation from the US chip giant NVIDIA led by Vice President Keith Strier.

At the meeting, Minister Dũng briefed the guests about Việt Nam’s development strategy for the semiconductor and AI industry, the project on human resources development for the semiconductor industry, the business and investment environment in Việt Nam, as well as the country’s incentives and mechanisms to support high-tech, semiconductor and AI projects in Việt Nam.

After the meeting, the NVIDIA delegation visited the National Innovation Centre at Hòa Lạc Hi-Tech Park (NIC Hòa Lạc). The delegation is scheduled to work with relevant ministries, agencies, localities and businesses in Việt Nam.

In December last year, NVIDIA President and CEO Jensen Huang had a working visit to Việt Nam. At a roundtable discussion on the semiconductor industry and AI development trends and opportunities for Việt Nam, he spoke highly of Việt Nam’s potential and opportunities to branch out its semiconductor and AI industries, especially the country’s human resources in the fields.

Việt Nam is prepared for the AI development wave, and it is time for both sides to set up strategic relations in the fields, he said, adding NVIDIA will expand its existing partnership with Việt Nam, making the country its second home.

According to Huang, it is necessary for the country to encourage new generations to engage in AI as well as improve the skills of its human resources, and develop 1 million AI experts. - VNS