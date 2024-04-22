Velma McMillan selected as Top Multi-Unit Franchise Partner of the Year by IAOTP
Velma McMillan honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) and will be honored at the annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Velma McMillan, business owner and operator, was recently selected as Top Multi-Unit Franchise Partner of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com/award-gala
With over a decade of experience in the industry, Ms. McMillan is VP of Operations for Quantum Alliance, where she oversees day-to-day operations to support the growth and add to the bottom line of an organization. They focus on strategic planning and goal-setting, and direct the operations of the company in support of its goals.
She is also a multiunit franchise partner of Blo Blow Dry Bar in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. In addition, Ms. McMillan is an Independent Beauty Consultant at Mary Kay Cosmetics. Prior positions she transitioned from include Underwriter/Customer Service Specialist/Marketing Representative at Apollo Managing General Agency and Insurance Agent at Apollo Insurance Services.
Ms. McMillan’s areas of expertise include but are not limited to negotiation, operations management, sales, contact centers, and management.
Before embarking on her career path, Ms. McMillan earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Management in 2015 from Ashford University followed by an M.B.A. from Capella University in 2018.
Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. McMillan has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. Last year she was recognized by Who’s Who Marquis. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Multi-Unit Franchise Partner of the Year.
In addition to her successful career, Ms. McMillan is dedicated to civic advocacy. Ms. McMillan supports her community as a member of the Rockwall Chamber of Commerce and the Professional Women's Association of Rockwall. Likewise, she is an avid supporter of the local Boys and Girls Club, Meals on Wheels and Women in Need.
The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Velma for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."
Looking back, Ms. McMillan attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys attending women's conferences, traveling for leisure and spending time with her beloved grandchildren. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
For more information please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/velma-mcmillan-25787b96/
