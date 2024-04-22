Governor Mills Announces $62 Million Award to Maine Through Inflation Reduction Act to Deliver Affordable, Accessible Solar Energy to Maine People

Governor’s Energy Office to create statewide program to increase availability of clean, affordable solar energy to low-income households, reduce energy costs, and create good-paying jobs

Governor Janet Mills today announced that Maine has received a $62 million award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s Solar for All competition to increase solar energy availability for low-income households in Maine and reduce barriers to solar energy across the state.

The award, to be administered through the Maine Governor’s Energy Office (GEO), will create a new statewide program to enable low-income households and communities in the state to access rooftop and community solar and energy storage, while creating job and economic development opportunities in the growing clean energy industry.

“All Maine people should have access to clean, affordable, reliable energy to power their homes and businesses, regardless of income level or home ownership status,” said Governor Janet Mills.“I welcome this funding from the EPA to help Maine establish a program to enable low-income communities across Maine to participate in and benefit from solar development in our state.” “With funding from EPA, Maine will ensure the benefits of solar and energy storage are accessible to low-income homeowners and renters, who often face the highest energy burdens, by lowering barriers to solar adoption,” said Dan Burgess, Director of GEO. “By making solar more accessible, this new program can reduce energy costs, spur job growth and economic development in Maine’s fast growing clean energy sector, and fight climate change.” “Today we’re delivering on President Biden’s promise that no community is left behind by investing $7 billion in solar energy projects for over 900,000 households in low-income and disadvantaged communities,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “The selectees will advance solar energy initiatives across the country, creating hundreds of thousands of good-paying jobs, saving $8 billion in energy costs for families, delivering cleaner air, and combating climate change.” “On Earth Day, it’s important to not only appreciate our planet and all it has to offer, but to reaffirm our commitment to protect our environment,” said U.S. Senator Angus King and U.S. Representative Chellie Pingree. “This funding will allow the Maine Governor’s Energy Office to develop more affordable, reliable, and local energy, while also creating well-paying new jobs in Maine. This project builds on Maine’s strong track record of clean energy deployment by ensuring the benefits of solar and energy storage are accessible to those who stand to benefit the most while delivering cost savings on monthly electric bills.” “The Solar for All award positions Maine to continue deploying clean solar energy, growing our economy and fighting climate change while benefitting Maine electricity customers,” said Senator Mark Lawrence and Representative Paige Zeigler, co-chairs of the Maine Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities and Technology.“This significant investment from the federal government will help even more Maine people from all backgrounds and walks of life participate in solar. We are pleased to have sponsored legislation to support these important new programs.” “I am pleased that low income and disadvantaged Maine households will have the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of cost-effective solar development programs,” said William Harwood, Maine Public Advocate.

Funded by the Federal Inflation Reduction Act, the EPA launched a $7 billion Solar for All competition in 2023 to spur the deployment of residential and community solar for millions of Americans. Maine was one of 60 projects awarded funding, which the EPA estimates will help deliver solar energy for 900,000 homes across the country.

Maine’s application to Solar for All included incentives for residential rooftop solar and energy storage, technical and financial assistance for cooperatively owned solar operations, and a new community solar and energy storage program. The new program will build upon legislation enacted in 2023 based on recommendations from a GEO-led stakeholder group (PDF) to create a new cost-effective community solar program.

Before this program is available to Maine residents, GEO will solicit public input to shape the program design. The program is expected to launch by the end of the year.

Solar is an integral component of Maine’s clean energy mix, contributing to reduced electricity costs for ratepayers, clean energy job growth, and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. Maine currently has 977 megawatts of solar energy installed, up from 62 megawatts in 2019 when Governor Mills took office. The majority of solar arrays in Maine are small-scale (less than 5 megawatts).

Clean energy such as solar also reduces Maine’s over-reliance on electricity generated by fossil fuels like natural gas, which experienced significant price volatility over the past few years due to upheaval in global energy markets.

A recent report on Maine’s Renewable Portfolio Standard (PDF) (RPS), which establishes the minimum portion of electricity sold supplied by renewable sources such as solar, found that Maine’s RPS has saved Maine ratepayers more than $21 million annually in electricity costs since 2011.

Maine’s clean energy economy grew the fastest in New England in 2022 and currently employs over 15,000 people, more than halfway to Governor Mills' goal of 30,000 clean energy workers in Maine by 2030.

Learn more about Maine’s Solar for All proposal here. Interested parties can stay informed about this new funding by signing up for email updates here.