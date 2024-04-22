Renowned Alzheimer’s Neurologist Dale Bredesen, M.D., joins Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John’s
Dr. Bredesen's research expands robust dementia prevention program at Santa Monica, Calif., hospital
Dr. Bredesen truly will enhance the work we are doing in preventing Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and effectively treating it. The possibilities are monumental.”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dale Bredesen, M.D., a trailblazer in cognitive decline research who believes Alzheimer’s disease “is becoming optional” has joined the Pacific Neuroscience Institute at Providence Saint John’s Health Center.
— Michael Ricks, chief executive, Providence Saint John's Health Center
Dr. Bredesen, senior director of Precision Brain Health at PNI’s Brain Health Center, is an internationally recognized neurologist with expertise in neurodegenerative diseases. His years of clinical study and neurological research have opened the door to new approaches of treatment, leading to the ReCODE Protocol, an effort to prevent, arrest and reverse symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive decline.
“This is an exciting moment in the revolutionary research and practice at our Brain Health Center,” said Michael Ricks, chief executive of Providence Saint John’s. “Dr. Bredesen truly will enhance the work we are doing in preventing Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, and effectively treating it. The possibilities are monumental.”
For the past several months, Dr. Bredesen and his colleagues have been focused on developing what promises to be the world’s first formalized system to comprehensively address neurodegenerative disease.
“We are entering a new era in medicine,” Dr. Bredesen said. “Younger generations should not have to live with the fear of Alzheimer’s. At PNI, we will be implementing the methodologies that have arisen from my lab’s three decades of fundamental research as well as our published success. Taking a personalized, biological systemwide approach and becoming proactive about interventions, represent the first steps toward stopping Alzheimer’s in its tracks.”
His recommendations as research continues include advising active prevention including diet and fitness beginning at age 40, and that people undergo a ‘cognoscopy’ to assess their cognitive health and risk factors.
“As a medical community, we have had very little to offer our patients living with diseases of cognitive decline. Hundreds of clinical trials have resulted in disappointment,” said David A. Merrill, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Brain Health Center at PNI.
“Dr. Bredesen’s pioneering work over the last 30 years has pointed to tremendous promise. Now we are able to ‘prescribe’ lifestyle interventions such as exercise and nutrition recommendations, as well as other precision health interventions, that together can materially move people onto an alternate life trajectory — one that could circumvent cognitive decline.”
As the program’s senior scientific director, Dr. Bredesen plans a two-pronged approach. Dr. Merrill will lead the clinical side of the program while Karen Miller, Ph.D., and her team of brain health coaches will continue to deliver the Brain Wellness & Lifestyle educational program.
“The Precision Brain Health Program will integrate both of these aspects of care along with complete cognitive testing, genetic analysis, phenomic (biochemical) analysis, long-term action plans and more,” Dr. Bredesen said. “I’m optimistic outcomes will continue to improve — we are seeing that people with cognitive decline can, and do, get better.”
More than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease — the most common type of dementia —suffering progressing symptoms of memory loss, confusion, behavioral change and the loss of body control.
“So far, results from clinical trials, and evidence-based lifestyle practices suggest that with Dr. Bredesen’s vision and multipronged approach, we may begin to see substantial numbers of dementia patients achieve a slowing and, in some cases, even a sustained reversal of cognitive and memory decline,” said Daniel F. Kelly, M.D., founder and director of the Pacific Neuroscience Institute.
“A multidisciplinary approach to complex problems of the brain and mind has been foundational to our success at PNI and specifically at the Pacific Brain Health Center since its inception in 2018. As we hone the Precision Brain Health program, our aspirational goal is to provide actionable and realistic options to improve brain health and overall quality of life,” Dr. Kelly said.
Patricia Aidem
Providence Health & Services
6617551322 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other